Boca West Children’s Foundation And Budsies Empowered Budding Artists At The Fuller Center

The creative drawings of children were brought to life as part of the Fuller Center’s partnership with Budsies. Volunteers from Boca West Children’s Foundation visited Fuller Center students to deliver Budsies plush toys. Previously, each child had created a drawing and the Budsies plush toy came back looking just like the child’s drawing. The drawings were transformed into a plush toy made by Budsies and both Budsies and volunteers returned for a very dramatic “Reveal.” Previously, Boca West volunteers had encouraged the children to use their imagination to design and color their Budsies drawings and were excited to return to help deliver each child’s stuffed animal creation.

“Fostering creativity and ingenuity among children is so inspirational and important to a child’s growth,” said Richard Zenker, Chairman of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “Our volunteers very much enjoyed an afternoon of working with the kids as they created their Budsies toys and couldn’t wait to return to help deliver the final creations.”

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org for more information.