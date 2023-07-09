Boca Raton’s Fuller Center Benefitted from the Boca West Children’s Foundation Bikes for Tikes Program

Boca Raton, FL — The joy of summertime bike rides was made possible for hundreds of local kids thanks to the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual Bikes for Tikes program. Bikes for Tikes provides a bike and helmet to children who might not have the opportunity to experience the rite of passage of owning a bicycle otherwise. Fuller Center held pre-kindergarten pre-graduation parties during which the children were presented with bikes:

Parents were invited to pick up the bikes on the West Campus at 10130 185th St. S., Boca Raton.

“Fuller Center students are from hardworking, under-resourced families. For these families, the purchase of a bike can be out of reach,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director/COO of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “The generosity and support we receive from the community makes a world of difference in a child’s life!”

“Seeing the joy on the kids’ faces as they receive their bikes is truly priceless and a testament to the impact that this program has on these children’s lives,” said Richard Zenker, Board Chair of the Boca West Children’s Foundation.

Sponsors include Let’s Have a Smile Foundation, Palm Beach Country Club Foundation, and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

“We are so grateful to Boca West Children’s Foundation for the many bikes for Fuller Center pre-kindergarten graduates,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “It’s such a wonderful way to celebrate kids who might not receive a bike otherwise.”

To contribute to Bikes for Tikes, visit https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/BocaWestCommunityCharitableFn/bikesfortikesbwcf.html



About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $20 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) who we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members. The Fuller Center reaches families more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school, teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @fullercenterfl

Instagram: @fullercenterfl