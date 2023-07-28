Boca Raton Resident Bayla Swid Missing Since July 15

Bayla Swid, a Boca Raton resident, has reportedly been missing since July 15, 2023, after she was last seen in Miami with an unidentified 44-year-old man using an alias Robert Davis who also goes by Bradley Davis. Concerned for her safety, Swid’s family has taken to social media to plead for information, leading to the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Swid, who works as a bartender at Loch Bar in Boca Raton, has not shown up for work or her summer classes since July 15. The behavior was deemed suspicious as it was out of character for the missing woman to forsake her commitments.

The missing bartender’s family suspects that she was in the company of the unidentified man when she disappeared.

According to the post, the family also revealed that Swid, who has not used her phone, has turned off her location for weeks, making it impossible for them to discern her whereabouts. In addition, Swid has reportedly been off social media.

On July 27, Bayla Swid’s family and friends took to social media to plead for help in locating the Florida native who has been missing since July 15. In an Instagram post, the family also revealed that the man had maxed out her credit cards, cleaned out her father’s joint bank account, and used her identity to open new cards that were also swiped over the limit.

In another post made by her family this morning, they added she was last spotted in Hallandale Beach on July 26, and that the man she is allegedly with, Robert Davis, has an active arrest warrant out for him and has been arrested in California before.