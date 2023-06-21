With Orlando’s Station Complete, Brightline will now move to the next phase

Brightline celebrated the completion of construction to Orlando, paving the way for the launch of service between Central and South Florida this summer. To mark the completion of construction, mayors representing Brightline station cities along with Brightline Orlando construction team members gathered to celebrate with a roundtable conversation on transportation and economic impact in Florida.

Brightline’s Orlando expansion broke ground in June 2019, one year after operations began in South Florida between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach stations. Additional stations were opened in downtown Boca Raton and Aventura in 2022 as construction to Orlando continued. Brightline is the first private entity to deliver an intercity rail system since Henry Flagler built the railroad more than a century ago.

Brightline construction (Phase I & II) generated more than 10,000 jobs and more than $6.4 billion in economic impact on the state of Florida (according to economic studies). Construction teams worked over seven million hours battling the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain shortages to finish the 170-mile corridor extension.

Mayors from Brightline’s station cities in Miami, Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Orlando gathered to celebrate this economic and engineering achievement with a conversation focused on the future impact of connecting the state of Florida with intercity passenger rail. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss, Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez attended the event held in Brightline’s Orlando Station at Orlando International Airport.

Mayors, members of Brightline’s construction management team and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority commemorated the end of construction with the creation of an iconic photo that symbolizes the connection between Miami and Orlando by rail.

The Next Phase

Brightline is continuing critical high speed train testing throughout the corridor between West Palm Beach and Orlando and will test up to 110 mph through Brevard County in July.

In addition to testing, Brightline recently completed its final rail and track cutover on the 170-mile project, which integrates a new second track into the existing corridor. Once testing is complete, brightline will conduct crew certification and revenue service demonstration.

Orlando Expansion

Brightline’s Orlando extension project is divided into four zones, which includes a state-of-the-art vehicle maintenance facility, tenant buildout of the Orlando station at Orlando International Airport, 56 bridges, three underpasses and upgrades to 156 railroad crossings.

Zone 1

Basecamp – Brightline’s vehicle maintenance facility – located on a 62-acre site south of Orlando International Airport. The 138,000 square foot facility spans the length of two football fields and is large enough to service 16 trains daily with a fully-automated train wash and an 80,000 gallon biodiesel fuel farm.

Brightline Orlando Station – 37,350 square foot train station located in Orlando International Airport’s new 80,000 sq. ft. Train Station. The train station connects directly to the airport’s new Terminal C and the automated people mover “Terminal Link” connects the Train Station to the rest of the airport facilities including Terminal A and B in under five minutes. Station buildout includes signature Mary Mary Bar, MRKT Place, a BrightKids children’s play area and SMART and PREMIUM lounges.

Zone 2

This 3.5 mile section is located in the heart of Orlando International Airport and represents one of the most complex and challenging areas of construction for the entire project. The engineered double track travels under active airport taxiways and over tug roads and includes six bridges, two underpasses and several airport improvements, including a new traffic interchange configuration and the airport’s first roundabout designed to assist with traffic flow.

Zone 3

The 35-mile corridor of new rail alignment follows the Beachline Expressway/SR 528 corridor between Orlando International Airport and Cocoa. Efforts include 3 million cubic yards of excavation, 5.4 million cubic yards of embankment fill, 865,000 square feet of mechanically stabilized earth into permanent retaining walls, 100,000 linear feet of piling, 18 new bridges, three underpasses, drainage installations, track and signalization installation and 60 track miles of new rail.

Zone 4

This 129-mile corridor of existing track between Cocoa and West Palm Beach was upgraded from Class IV to VI (allowing service up to 110 MPH) and included a second main track built parallel to the existing track. Work includes the shift of 56 miles of existing track, construction of 100 miles of new Class VI track within the existing right of way, rehabilitation of 28 miles of existing sidings, the installation or relocation of approximately 80 turnouts and crossovers, relocation of fiber duct parallel to the ROW, and upgrades and added improvements to 156 railroad crossings. Work also included replacement of 19 bridges including two movable bridges, the replacement of the Loxahatchee River Bridge and the rehabilitation of the St. Lucie River Bridge.

Safety Components and crossings

Brightline has made crucial safety improvements at all 156 railroad crossings along the 129-mile corridor from Cocoa to West Palm Beach. Those improvements vary per crossing, but include new crossing gates, signal systems, pedestrian gates, pavement markings and roadway profiles. Where trains will operate above 79 mph, crossings have quad gates or medians to prevent motorists from driving around lowered crossing gates.