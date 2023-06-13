Second Annual Delray Beach Concours D’Elegance will Benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Delray Beach, FL —The second annual Delray Beach Concours D’Elegance, happening at Old School Square on June 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will showcase $50 million worth of classic and contemporary cars. More than 100 historically significant vehicles will be on the field. The free community event celebrating Father’s Day will benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Delray Citizens for Delray Police, Delray Fire Benevolent, Community Classroom Kitchen and Miracle League of Palm Beach County.

The Honorary Chair of the 2nd Annual Delray Beach Concours d’Elegance is Elo, the Supercar Rooms Miami founder and creator.

Additionally, on June 16th there will be a ticketed Kickoff Cocktail Reception at Old School Square the evening before the event. Tickets for the Cocktail Reception are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-concours-delegance-cocktail-reception-auction-tickets-545389814617.

To become a sponsor, visit www.delrayconcours.com/sponsors.

For more information, visit delrayconcours.com



About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families, children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen, and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis and supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs. ACCF serves 900 local children and families yearly from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information or to take a tour of our campus, call (561) 266-0003 | jhall@accffoundation.org or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org