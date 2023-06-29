NBA Trainer And Original Boynton Beach Pal Member Offers Free Basketball Clinic To Local Youth

The Boynton Beach Police Athletic League (PAL) will host a free Handle Life Basketball Clinic on Sat., July 1 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.), local youth ages 6-17 are encouraged to sign up.

Johnny Stephene, founder of Handle Life, a professional NBA trainer and original Boynton Beach PAL member, will lead the clinic. Stephene works with NBA players and children to help them unlock their full potential of the game. The Handle Life Clinic not only improves players game on the court but also teaches invaluable life skills such as the art of effective communication, leadership, teamwork, and problem-solving. The clinic will include:

Ball Handling Drills

Passing, Shooting, Teamwork Drills

3 on 3 Games

5 on 5 Games & more.

“It’s amazing to see one of our past Boynton Beach PAL members give back to the community,” said Boynton Beach Police Chief Joe DeGiulio. “This really reinforces the program and the positive impact it has on the youth of our community.”

Immediately following the clinic, an exhibition game will be held between the April 2023 PAL championship team vs. Johnny Stephene and his former PAL teammates. During the game, past Boynton Beach PAL players, volunteers, coaches and participants will be recognized.

This clinic is supported by the Bill Tome Foundation, Boynton Beach Police Department and City of Boynton Beach Recreation & Parks Department. Complimentary lunch and snacks will be provided. Space is limited.

For ADA accommodations, call 561-742-6241, Florida Relay or email ada@bbfl.us.