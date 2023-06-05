Mindful Mondays Kickoff in Downtown Delray Beach

Mindful Monday at OSS

Delray Beach is Offering Free Yoga, Meditation and Healing Classes Every Monday at 12pm

Delray Beach, FL – Mindful Mondays kicked off earlier today in Downtown Delray Beach. Featuring yoga, meditation, and healing classes, Mindful Mondays will take place inside the Cornell Art Museum (51 N. Swinton Ave) at Old School Square every Monday at 12:00pm. The classes are free and led by local wellness instructors.

It’s all part of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting events including concerts, street festivals, art exhibitions, kids’ programs and special activities put on by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority in partnership with the City of Delray Beach. And it’s all happening at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.

Please visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com for a full calendar of events happening this Summer.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.

Photos courtesy of the Delray Beach DDA