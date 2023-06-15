Marín Ruiz Representing Fau On Prestigious Aplu Committee

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) recently appointed a representative from Florida Atlantic University to serve in an official committee role for the first time in its history.

Sandra D. Marin Ruiz, Ed.D., assistant vice president for Innovation and Business Development and the regional director of the Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at FAU, was named to a three-year term as an APLU Commission on Economic and Community Engagement (CECE) executive committee member. In this position, she will develop and lead member-led projects while working with the APLU to help shape the direction of the commission and advise around funded research and initiatives.

“I am honored to work with this selected group of professionals with expertise in international, economic and community engagement,” Marín Ruiz said. “This is the foundation for enhancing our economy with the support of higher education institutions.”

Marín Ruiz currently oversees FAU’s economic development mission at the Florida SBDC, the Florida Apex Accelerators, and in the community-engagement program, “Grassroots.” In addition, she heads the effort for the APLU Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities for FAU, in collaboration with the Division of Research and multiple initiatives across its campuses.

“Florida Atlantic’s award-winning Innovation and Business Development programs are a key part of the University’s research enterprise and are designed to fuel regional and state economic development,” said Gregg Fields, Ph.D., interim vice president for research at FAU. “We are thrilled that Dr. Marín Ruiz is part of the APLU’s CECE executive committee, so she can share our unique model among peers and also learn best practices for continued success and development of our programs.”