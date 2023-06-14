Interactive Art Installation Featuring Giant Hourglasses Arrives at Old School Square in Delray Beach

LAPS – Illustration NIGHT

Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority Hosts Art Installation,

“A Journey Through Time at School Square” with LAPS, From June 22 through July 30, 2023

Delray Beach, FL – The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the upcoming arrival of “A Journey Through Time at Old School Square” with LAPS, a new temporary interactive art installation. The colorful, interactive, and playful installation, which features six giant hourglass modules that reach nearly eight feet in height, will debut in Florida with its arrival on Thursday, June 22, in Delray Beach. A kick-off celebration will take place on Friday, June 23 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm and include an overview presentation in addition to live music. The exhibit is part of “Summer at the Square,” a months-long series of exciting summer happenings at Old School Square in downtown Delray Beach.

The hourglass exhibit will be on display in Old School Square Park (on the main green area) in Downtown Delray Beach, and be on view day and night, through July 30, 2023. The art pieces will give guests a chance to turn time forward and backward as they maneuver a large wheel on each hourglass at their own pace. Vivid lights and sounds will radiate from the pieces as the sand glides back and forth in motion to mark time saved and spent at the location. The message of the installation is that because everyone gets to choose the time they want to spend at the exhibit, each is a keeper of their own passage of time.

“We are excited to be the first in the State of Florida to bring this outdoor art installation to our vibrant downtown, and we are eager to offer our entire community the opportunity to engage with public artwork in such a fun, interactive way,” said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. “The installation will give Delray Beach residents and visitors a chance to view time in a unique way while offering another way to experience Downtown Delray Beach while enjoying our restaurants, retail, amenities, and much more this summer.”

“A Journey Through Time at Old School Square” with LAPS installation is part of an ongoing series of activations designed to create moments of surprise and delight at Old School Square. The DDA officially took over operations, management, curating and permitting for all events, programs, exhibitions and activities on the Old School Square campus as of March 1, 2023.

The LAPS exhibit was designed and created in Montreal, Canada in 2022 by Olivier Landreville, with sound and light design by Serge Maheu. Structure and engineering were provided by Maintenance Industries Meca-Fab Inc. The interactive installation is produced by Init and Creos. Prior to its appearance in Delray Beach, Florida, LAPS was presented in Montreal, Canada; Des Moines, ID; Ottawa, Canada; and Denver, CO.

For more details and information on Summer at the Square, please visit www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com for a full calendar and details.

About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)

The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.

About Old School Square

Old School Square is the heart of Downtown Delray Beach, located at the corner of Atlantic and Swinton Avenues. The beloved campus was built in the early 1900’s as Delray Elementary and Delray High School. Those restored early 20th-century school buildings have now been re-adapted as the Cornell Art Museum, Crest Theatre and Fieldhouse (Vintage Gym). The campus also includes the Pavilion in the center grounds, which is an outdoor entertainment stage with a grass seating area, as well as the Old School Square Park just to the east. A City of Delray Beach parking garage is located adjacent to the park. The Old School Square campus is one of the largest cultural venues within the city of Delray Beach where there are showcases of fine art exhibits, large concerts, and theater performances along with an historic venue to hold private events such as weddings and special celebrations. Learn more at www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com.

About Cornell Art Museum

The Cornell Art Museum is the original Delray Elementary School building built in 1913. The City of Delray Beach bought the historic building on the Old School Square campus from the Palm Beach County School District in 1987. The school building was named after George and Harriet Cornell in 1990 and renovated in 2017 with the support of Margaret L. Blume. Learn more by visiting www.DelrayOldSchoolSquare.com or contact the Cornell Art Museum at 561-654-2220.