Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Presents Free Screening of: “We’re All Plastic People Now”

Documentary Film Investigates the Hidden Story of Plastic and Its Devastating Effects on the World’s Population and Environment

Boca Raton, FL – Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards (GLCS), an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes sea turtle and coastal conservation, today announced the exclusive and free Boca Raton screening of “We’re All Plastic People Now,” a film that investigates the hidden story of plastic and its effects on human health, presented by GLCS.

In an era of throw-away ease, convenience has cost us our well-being. Plastics have been found inside our bodies— in our colons, our brains, in developing embryos and even in breast milk. Scientists around the country are sounding the alarm, but without public education and investment, there is little that can be done. The provocative film, “We’re All Plastic People Now,” asks the question, how much evidence do we need before we decide to take action?

“Part of our mission as an organization is to inspire people to support stewardship and I can’t think of a better way than to bring awareness to this gripping issue,” said John Holloway, President & CEO of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. “Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is proud to bring ‘We’re All Plastic People Now’ and its message to our community, and we hope it inspires many to do their part in protecting our environment.”

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm; Screening starts at 6:00pm; Discussion and Q&A with director and expert panelists to follow at 7:00pm.

WHERE: Cinemark Palace 20, 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431

WHO: Film Director Rory Fielding, Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards leadership team and board, Expert Panelists

DETAILS: “We’re All Plastic People Now” is directed by Rory Fielding, an award-winning professional and investigative reporter, and features an introduction by actor and environmentalist Ted Danson. The compelling film details the environmental damage plastics are causing and features a cameo appearance by a sea turtle at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton.

COST: Admission is free. Tickets are limited. RSVP is required; reserve your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/film-premiere-were-all-plastic-people-now-tickets-647080775017

About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 (as Friends of Gumbo Limbo) is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that sponsors sea turtle and coastal conservation and advocates for the enhancement of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.