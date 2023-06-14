Fuller Center Invites Community to Serve as Ambassadors for Local Kids Through its New Auxiliary Committee

Fuller Center Teen Program 1

Boca Raton, FL – Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on meeting the needs of local children and families, invites the community to serve as ambassadors for local kids through its new Auxiliary Committee. Interested individuals can learn more by joining Fuller Center for a happy hour on Monday, July 10 at Yard House, 201 Plaza Real in Mizner Park in Boca Raton from 5:30 – 7 p.m. Appetizers and cocktails will be served, and tickets are $35.

The Fuller Auxiliary Committee is a working committee designed for volunteers to channel their expertise, enthusiasm, and innovation to achieve the greatest possible impact benefiting our children, families, and our community. Members of the Committee will serve as champions for local children in need, ambassadors to the community, and advocates for working families.

Volunteers and ambassadors will share this experience and network with other like-minded people that will help to recruit volunteers and mentors, assist in organizing fundraising events, participate in and identify speaking engagements, and raise awareness of the Fuller Center mission: to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to achieve their full potential.

“The Fuller Auxiliary Committeewas designed for volunteers to channel their expertise, enthusiasm, and innovation to make the greatest possible impact for the children and families of the Fuller Center,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of Fuller Center. “Join us for an evening of engaging discussion as we develop this concept together!”

The community’s participation will have a direct impact by ensuring local children and their families flourish socially, emotionally, and academically–the foundation for lifelong success. Experience the gratification and joy of knowing that your efforts will assist our children and their families to become active members of our society. Volunteers and ambassadors will share this experience and network with other like-minded people helping to reverse the cycle of poverty for many children and families in our community.

To learn more, or to attend, please contact Alana Lagerström at alagerstrom@fullercenterfl.org or call 561-391-7274.

About the Fuller Center

For more than 50 years, the Fuller Center’s mission has been to embrace, educate, and empower hardworking, under-resourced families and children to reach their full potential. We build a positive future through education for more than 900 children (infants through teens) who we serve annually, as well as 600 of their family members. The Fuller Center reaches families more than 40 zip codes throughout Palm Beach County.

Almost all Fuller Center working parents – 92% – serve as essential or frontline workers, working in hospitals, retail outlets, restaurants, and hotels. They are our bus drivers, store clerks and cashiers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, security guards, bank tellers, office workers, healthcare workers, home health aides, hospital orderlies and cafeteria workers, and childcare and eldercare workers.

Our programs help empower children to start school prepared, succeed academically, and break the generational cycle of poverty through quality early childhood education, after-school and summer camp programs, our new private elementary school, teen leadership programs, and comprehensive, family-centered support services. They also empower parents who are essential to keeping our local economy open and who provide the vital services we all count on.

The Fuller Center also offers mentoring programs and adult on-the-job training, coaching, and employment support, and no-cost transportation from 12 area schools to our campus-based after-school programs. We serve more than 1,800 nutritious meals and snacks daily.

In addition, Fuller Center provides opportunities for local colleges and universities to place undergraduate and graduate students in internships and child development practicums.

East Campus: 200 NE 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

