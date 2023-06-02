Atlantic High School Students Experience Mindfulness at Morikami Thanks to BeWellPBC Mini-Grant

Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach enjoying an afternoon of mindfulness at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Palm Beach County, FL–Twenty-eight students from Atlantic Community High School in Delray Beach, FL, recently enjoyed an end of school year afternoon of mindfulness at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens thanks to funding from BeWellPBC, a behavioral health and wellness initiative committed to supporting community solutions from residents while increasing and improving interagency coordination and alignment in Palm Beach County. Atlantic High Maya Lopez won a youth mini-grant from BeWellPBC to provide students from underserved communities the opportunity to visit the museum and practice holistic mindfulness in nature. Students who attended are part of the school’s Mindfulness Club, the first of its kind in the state of Florida.

“It was a beautiful thing to see how much our club has grown and to see students enjoy the museum together,” Lopez said. “During our walk through the garden, students were able to reflect, share, and learn how nature and mindfulness intersect. The majority of our students are seniors, so it was important for them to learn how to apply mindfulness to different areas of life as they prepare to go off into new environments and live on their own. This trip was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students.”

BeWellPBC launched its mini-grant program in 2020 to put funding in the hands of people with innovative ideas for improving behavioral health. It expanded the program to youth in 2023, awarding six students mini-grants to promote the behavioral health and wellness of Palm Beach County youth. Other funded ideas included a pen pal program for foster youth, teaching teens Reiki, a bi-lingual directory regarding careers and resources in behavioral health, activities encouraging expression through song and dance, and a masquerade ball for youth to feel comfortable being their true selves.

“Our youth mini-grantee recipients have amazed us with their ideas and passion for supporting their peers’ behavioral health and wellness,” said Lauren Zuchman, executive director for BeWellPBC. “We believe in the power of residents of any age to design solutions for their own communities. With our help, they can take their ideas to fruition and partner with us to create a community where every person feels hopeful, supported, connected, and empowered.”

About BeWellPBC

BeWellPBC, launched in 2019, is a behavioral health and wellness initiative committed to supporting community solutions from the residents themselves while increasing and improving interagency coordination and alignment in Palm Beach County. Its unique model brings together community members directly impacted by behavioral health with foundations, government and nonprofit agencies, faith-based organizations, healthcare providers, and the school district to create integrated, comprehensive solutions that are most responsive to the needs of every resident. For more information, visit www.bewellpbc.org.