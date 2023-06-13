13th Annual Cocktails for JARC Event to Be Held Tuesday, August 15 at THRōW Social in Delray Beach

Event Benefits JARC Florida’s Programs and Services to Educate and Empower Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Delray Beach, FL – JARC Florida, a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its 13th Annual Cocktails for JARC event. The popular and fun evening will be held at THRōW Social in downtown Delray Beach for the first time. THRōW Social, a non-traditional bar scene and spacious venue, will allow attendees to lounge under a cabana, throw an axe, listen to music, play games, and enjoy a cocktail.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:00pm

WHERE: THRōW Social, 29 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, 33444

WHO: Event co-chairs are Justin Tompkins and Sean Casper; the event is open to the public.

COST: Pre-registration: $30; At the door: $40. For tickets, click here. Admission includes 2 drink tickets, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and access to all darts and axe-throwing lanes. All proceeds will 100% benefit JARC Florida and its programs.

DETAILS: Sponsorships are still available; contact Fallon Gechter at fallong@jarcfl.org or call 561-558-2572 for more information.

QUOTE: “I’m honored to be chairing this incredible event for JARC and am excited to have Sean joining me as co-chair this year. JARC is very important to the community and we are proud to be able to support a worthy cause while showing all that JARC does for the community.” – Justin Tompkins, Senior Financial Advisor, The Tompkins Group.

“I’m thrilled to be co-chairing Cocktails for JARC this year with Justin. JARC does so much for the community and I’m happy to be part of this great fundraising event.” – Sean Casper, Managing Director, Coastal Investment Co.

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.