West Palm Beach recognizes PBSC’s 90th anniversary year with a proclamation

Palm Beach State College received a special proclamation recognizing its 90th anniversary from the city of West Palm Beach May 15.

Accepting the honor on behalf of the College from Mayor Keith James was Provost of the Lake Worth campus Barbara Cipriano. Joining her was Susan Del Portal, external affairs manager; Matthew Lenihan, business and community relations director; David Rutherford, chief executive officer of the Foundation for PBSC; Ana Thomas, corporate partnerships director; Debra Gordon, corporate and continuing education director; and Ronnie Malave, dean of student services.

Each proclamation discussed PBSC’s history, degrees, and many talented and skilled graduates. It also spoke on the College’s programs in the line:

Whereas, with more than 130 programs of study, Palm Beach State College is the county’s leading educator of skilled professionals. Career programs span fields such as health care, computer science, business, biotechnology, creative arts, childcare, human services, teacher education, environmental science, landscape management, a wide variety of skilled trades, engineering, electrical power, and public safety.

Other proclamations will be presented recognizing PBSC’s historic anniversary from the city of Boca Raton May 19, the Town of Palm Beach Shores May 22 and the Town of Loxahatchee Groves and the city of Lake Worth Beach on June 6.

Throughout the year, PBSC will celebrate its 90th anniversary milestone with activities such as campus celebrations, open houses, innovation initiatives and capital projects. Stories will spotlight the achievements of alumni, students, faculty, staff and community partners on the College’s website. Social media posts and special events will use the hashtag #PBSC90th.