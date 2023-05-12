Senior Wellness Expo Hosted by ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton

BOCA RATON– Older residents in the area are encouraged to join ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton at their Senior Wellness Expo on Tuesday, May 16 in Delray Beach.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the South County Civic Center at 16700 Jog Road in Delray Beach. Free coffee will also be available.

“Our Senior Expo is a one-stop shop for local senior citizens and their caregivers to have access to many businesses and services available to them in our area,” ARTIS Director of Community Relations April Stewart said. “Information can sometimes be difficult to find. Our expo makes it easier and more convenient by bringing service providers and seniors together at the same time, under one roof.”

“The Senior Wellness Expo is an event that I look forward to hosting as I get to offer assistance and visit with many of the great senior citizens of Palm Beach County,” said Stewart. “The expo showcases many programs and services for seniors and it allows them to directly access information by speaking with representatives from local, state and private agencies.”

The expo will feature exhibitors from the Palm Beach County and Broward area that will present information on their programs and services. In addition, free health screenings and blood pressure checks will be available.

Donations will also be accepted during the expo to the Alzheimer’s Association and ask everyone who attends to consider bringing a donation.

About Artis Senior Living

Artis Senior Living, a premier developer-owner-operator of senior living residences, was formed by a group of seasoned senior living professionals on behalf of the Bainum family. Artis is committed to providing the finest level of care through a compassionate dedication to each resident’s comfort and needs. Its portfolio of communities includes 27 Memory Care and Assisted Living locations in 11 states dedicated to serving seniors living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. For more about Artis, please visit https://www.artisseniorliving.com/

For more information about vendor opportunities, contact April Stewart ARTIS Senior Living of Boca Raton at 561-989-9945 or AStewart@artismgmt.com

CONTACT:

April Stewart, Director of Community Relations

Astewart@artismgmt.com

561-989-9945