One-Day Home Projects to Transform Your Spaces

(StatePoint) Want to give your home a fresh look but don’t have a lot of time to spend? Check out these five home projects that can be completed in just one day.

Refresh the Wall Paint

If there’s one area in desperate need of a refresh, painting is a great place to start. With the right planning (and an early start), you can easily paint a room in a day. Purchase the materials you need, including primer, the paint color of your choice, brushes and rollers, and a high-quality painter’s tape like FrogTape Multi-Surface painter’s tape. Made with PaintBlock Technology, FrogTape ensures crisp and professional paint lines, so there will be no time wasted on touch-ups.

Once you have your supplies, tape the walls, apply primer and paint away. In just one day, a fresh coat of paint will have the room feeling brand new.

Enhance the Entryway

Your entryway should give your guests a warm welcome. A few simple solutions for sprucing up this area are organizing shoes, hanging up coats and adding a pop of color by laying a rug at the door. If you have the space, time and budget, you could consider larger improvements such as adding a bench, shoe storage or a coat rack. Complete the look by adding decorative pillows to the bench or adding frames to the wall.

Replace Bathroom Accessories

One way to make a space look more contemporary is to update the hardware and fixtures. This works particularly well in bathrooms where showerheads, faucets, towel bars and cabinet handles can be swapped out for matching, on-trend matte black or gold finishes. Other small, easily replaced items include shower curtains, towels, bathmats, soap dispensers and toothbrush holders. These swaps may seem minor to make, but they can make a big difference in the look and feel of the room.

Organize Cabinets, Drawers and Shelves

Once the hardware has been replaced on cabinets and drawers, open them up and get things in order. Start by going through what you have and deciding what can be eliminated. Clearing out clutter is particularly important for open shelves that are visible in the room. Once you’ve decided on what to keep, replace items in an organized manner so they’re easy to find going forward. Sorting out these small spaces can help keep things running smoothly.

Rearrange a Bedroom

Sometimes you just need to look at what you already have with a fresh perspective. Rearranging the furniture in a room can make it feel brand new. It can be as easy as switching which side of the bed the nightstand is on or moving the dresser to another spot on the wall. Best of all, this approach doesn’t require spending money on new items or supplies – all you need is your creativity and imagination!

For more DIY inspiration, visit frogtape.com.

With so many DIY projects that can be done in just one day, there’s no need to put the task off. Consider giving your home the refresh it deserves now.