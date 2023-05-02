New Agreement Signed for Sea Turtle Rescue Programs at Gumbo Limbo Nature Center and City of Boca Raton

The GLCS will Manage and Operate All Sea Turtle Rescue, Rehabilitation, Research, and Release Activities at the Nature Center Located in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – April 26, 2023: The City of Boca Raton and the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, Inc. (GLCS), a nonprofit conservation organization that supports and funds the activities of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release activities (STR) at the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton, announced they entered into an agreement yesterday, April 25, 2023. Per the agreement, the GLCS is now responsible for the operation and management of all STR programs and related activities at the Nature Center.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards,” said Gumbo Limbo Nature Center Manager, Leanne Welch. “We are excited for the return of the sea turtle rehabilitation program to the Nature Center and working together with the Coastal Stewards toward our collective mission of conservation and the preservation of our marine life.”

“This has been a longtime coming for our organization, and I am extremely proud of the work and preparation we have done to ensure we are ready to take on this important responsibility,” said John Holloway, President and CEO of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards. “We will continue to ensure that sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research and release program is in the most capable hands, and with the support of our volunteers, partners, donors, and the community, we are excited to continue our important work and inspire others to be stewards of the coastal and marine ecosystems.”

As part of the new agreement, the responsibilities of the GLCS include: All management and operational responsibility of the STR program and related activities, including all related expenses and regulatory authority; all costs and expenses related to the operation and management of the sea turtle rehabilitation area and gift store; maintaining all regulatory permits required for the operation of sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, research, and release; and annually pay a portion of the sea water pump maintenance. The GLCS will also be able to solicit donations in the gift store area, rehabilitation area, and during fundraising events.

The City of Boca, meanwhile, is responsible for maintenance of the Nature Center and the sea water pumps; and will collect all donations at the door to use for capital and maintenance projects at the Nature Center.

With the agreement in effect, the GLCS can now apply for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) marine turtle permit to perform all STR activities related to marine turtles at the Nature Center. Once permitted, the sea turtles that have been temporarily staying at area marine centers will return to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center.

About Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards

Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards, established in 2012 (as Friends of Gumbo Limbo) is an independent 501c3 non-profit organization that sponsors sea turtle conservation, and advocates for the enhancement of the Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton, Florida. The mission of Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards is to inspire people to support stewardship and research of coastal and marine ecosystems and focuses on the research, rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the endangered species of sea turtles. Learn more at www.gumbolimbo.org.

About the City of Boca Raton

A true “full service” city, Boca Raton, the second largest city in Palm Beach County. The City of Boca Raton offers a unique and unparalleled quality of life serving 100,000 residents. Boca Raton was built around an elegant Mediterranean Revival style that later grew into a vibrant city full of rich art and culture. From live concerts and international art exhibits to outdoor festivals and world-class museums, Boca Raton’s dynamic cultural scene offers unique experiences for all ages. Boca Raton has five miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline and 48 parks with 1,650 acres of recreational space to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. Boca Raton also home to three colleges/universities and A-rated K-12 schools. The City also has a thriving business community that was pioneered from the development of the personal computer (PC) at the Boca Raton-based IBM campus in 1967. Today, over 30 corporate headquarters, from innovative startups to large corporations, call Boca Raton home. For more information, visit City of Boca Raton | Boca Raton, FL (myboca.us).