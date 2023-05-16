More than 200 Paddlers will Cross the Atlantic in the 10th Anniversary “Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis”

On June 25

Participants will paddle from Bimini to Lake Worth Beach to support cystic fibrosis families through Piper’s Angels Foundation

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Some 200 paddlers will cross the Atlantic Ocean overnight on June 25, from Bimini, Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach, Florida, to support Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis through a non-profit, Piper’s Angels Foundation. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, The Crossing supports the families of those suffering from cystic fibrosis.

Participants in Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis depart for Bimini on June 21 to rendezvous. At midnight on Saturday, June 24, they depart Bimini on Stand Up Paddle Boards, kayaks, and canoes, paddling all night in the dark, and arriving to Lake Worth Beach, Florida some 12-16 hours later. The paddlers are greeted by thousands of friends and family members in a beachside celebration.

The charity and The Crossing were founded by Travis Suit whose daughter Piper, now 15, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age four. An avid paddler himself, he learned about the benefits that salt air has for those with this chronic, and often fatal, disease. As he joined the CF community, he was inspired to help other families in his situation care for their loved ones.

“From expensive yet lifesaving medication to hotel stays near hospitals to support at home, cystic fibrosis families need help,” said Travis. “In recent years, the lifespan for those with cystic fibrosis has greatly expanded due to new medications, as well as research showing the benefits of fresh, clean air and salt air. But there are so many families in the world, who don’t have access to medication, advanced medical care, and even clean air.”

Piper, who lives in Jupiter and Melbourne, is going into her sophomore year of high school, is on the honor roll and is a varsity cheerleader. For the first time, Piper will paddle in The Crossing, paddling on a relay team.

To date, The Crossing has raised more than $2,750,000. The funds are used to fund programs including urgent financial assistance for families, “Forever Stoke” scholarship introducing people with CF to ocean water sports, “Unmasking Mindfulness” an eight-week meditation program, and “Peer to Peer,” a mentorship program. Last year, 204 families were served through the Piper’s Angels Foundation.

The participation categories include both competitive and recreational with both solo and relay paddle team options. Each team is accompanied by a safety boat in which volunteers ensure that the paddlers have food, water and are kept safe during The Crossing. A team of safety personnel will accompany the boats and paddlers and the Coast Guard is notified of the float plan.

Sponsors for the 2023 Crossing are:

Celsius (Title Sponsor)

Seacor Island Lines

Tequila Eterno Verano

Diamante Skin

Power Design

MedLab

DIVE BLU3

Marine Industries Association of PBC

City of Lake Worth Beach

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism (The Islands of The Bahamas)

About Piper’s Angels Foundation — We are a CF family, fighting for other CF families.

Our vision is to provide the most socially innovative solutions to the cystic fibrosis community to empower each individual and family to live their greatest life possible.

We encourage those who are fighting this battle courageously to reach out to us with ideas on how we can better serve our community. Learn more here.

To learn more about Crossing For Cystic Fibrosis, see here. To register see here. See here to donate or to volunteer.