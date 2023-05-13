Little Smiles 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

At Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – Little Smiles, a South Florida nonprofit organization that helps children in hospitals, shelters, and other facilities, will have its 22nd Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 22nd, 2023, at Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter.

The Little Smiles Annual Golf Tournament is an exciting and memorable day that raises money to provide gifts and fun activities directly to children in 35 pediatric facilities stretching across South Florida that Little Smiles has well established partnerships with.

This signature event attracts up to 150 local golfers, and in 2022, the tournament raised $70,000 for local kids in need. This year’s tournament is already sold out as Little Smiles prepares to raise even more money than last year’s impressive numbers.

About Little Smiles

Little Smiles is a South Florida nonprofit organization that helps heal hearts and create little smiles by providing necessities, gifts, and fun activities to children impacted by serious illness, homelessness, or tragedy. Little Smiles partners with nurses, social workers, and staff in hospitals, shelters, and other facilities to bring joy to children in their care. From hospital room pizza parties and visits from Santa to its grand “Stars Ball” gala, Little Smiles helps kids be kids during difficult times.

Helping kids be kids during difficult times.