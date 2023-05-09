Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund Raise the Bar Raised More Than $30,000 for Endowment Fund

Boca Raton, FL – The Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton’s annual fundraiser, Raise the Bar, was held on April 27 at Rocco’s Tacos. The event celebrated the 17th anniversary of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund, Inc. and more than 170 people attended. The evening raised more than $30,000 for the Junior League.

Honorary Chairs were Fabiola Hooker and Samantha Vassallo.

Local celebrity bartenders included Victoria Matthews and Dorothy MacDiarmid, who raised the most money at the event, Victoria Jones, Kevin Ives, Niki Knopf, Cliff Viner, Pamela Weinroth, Christina Irving, Dennis Gavin, Kevin Rafferty, Paige Kornblue, Andrea Virgin, Linda Gunn-Paton and Mark Nadzam.

“Everyone had a great time, and the event was a tremendous success,” said Lisa Bariso, president of the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Board.

Funds raised will benefit the Endowment Fund of the Junior League of Boca Raton, which supports the Vegso Community Resource Center (VCRC). This vital community resource offers free trainings for our nonprofit community, free access to the grant library and a place for the community to gather and hold meetings without incurring overhead costs.

