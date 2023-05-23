Junior League of Boca Raton Appoints New President and Board of Directors to Usher in New Season

Board

Boca Raton, FL –The Junior League of Boca Raton has appointed Meghan Shea as its new president for the 2023-2024 season, as well as a new board of directors.

The new leadership team was introduced at the Junior League of Boca Raton’s Annual May Dinner Meeting, which was held at the Delray Beach Club on May 9. The new term starts on June 1.

Meghan Shea was preceded by Jamie Sauer who served as president for the last two years. Meghan resides in Boca Raton and has lived in the area for 15 years. Her mother was a member of the Junior League of Bergen County, NJ. She is a Process Improvement Specialist and a Technical Project Manager at The Craneware Group, headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, and has been with the company for more than four years. She has been a member of the Junior League of Boca Raton for fifteen years.

Board members for 2023-24 include Michelle Coggiolla, Sustaining Advisor; Rhian Warner, VP of Finance; Victoria Matthews, VP of Community; Brooke Kaplan, VP of Communications; Amy Proccaci, VP of Nominating Placement; Amanda O’Brien, Presidential Assistant; Chase Pompoy, Secretary; Paige Gantt, VP Planning & Strategy; Alexis Nasti, VP of Training; Alana St. John, VP of Fundraising & Events; Christine Mills; VP of Technology; and Nicole Stelzer, President Elect.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org. Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton or Instagram