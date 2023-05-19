Internationally Acclaimed Civil Rights Leader Brandon Wolf to Speak

House oversight testimony

At Exclusive Event in Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton, FL – The event organization committee of FLASH is proud to announce an exclusive event featuring renowned LGBTQ civil rights advocate and gun violence survivor Brandon Wolf. The event will take place on Wed, June 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Duffy’s Sports Grill at 21212 St Andrews Blvd in Boca Raton, Florida.

Brandon Wolf’s extraordinary journey, from surviving the 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub, which was the deadliest mass shooting in US history at the time, to becoming a nationally recognized leader in the fight against gun violence and LGBTQ civil rights, has made him an inspiring figure. His resilience, determination, and dedication to creating a safer world for future generations have garnered him respect and admiration from across the nation.

As an influential voice in the media, Brandon Wolf has appeared on esteemed platforms such as MSNBC and CNN. His expert opinions and thought-provoking insights have been featured in reputable publications including Oprah Daily, CNN digital, Newsweek, and USA Today. Brandon’s impact reaches far beyond media outlets, as he has graced the cover of Dazed Magazine and various LGBTQ publications nationwide. His remarkable contributions have earned him prestigious titles, including being named one of Logo TV’s 30 LGBTQ Changemakers, Huffington Post’s 30 LGBTQ Influencers under 30, and Business Equality Magazine’s 40 LGBTQ Leaders Under 40.

Recognized as a thought leader on the political intersections of LGBTQ civil rights, racial justice, and gun violence, Brandon has played an instrumental role in national campaigns. He served as a national surrogate for Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Presidential Campaign and held an advisory committee position for President Biden’s General Election bid. In 2019, Brandon became the first survivor of the Pulse tragedy to testify before Congress, sharing his experiences and advocating for change. He was invited back in 2022 to testify on the rise of anti-LGBTQ hate violence before the House Oversight Committee, further solidifying his position as a leading advocate.

Alongside his work with national organizations and initiatives, Brandon is the co-founder and Vice President of The Dru Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ youth in schools. Additionally, he currently serves as the Press Secretary for Equality Florida, the state’s foremost LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The event on June 14th will provide an invaluable opportunity to hear Brandon Wolf speak firsthand about his incredible journey, the pressing issues he addresses, and the transformative power of activism. Attendees will have the chance to engage with a passionate advocate who has dedicated his life to fighting for justice and equality.

This event is open to the public and free of charge. Attendees will have the option to order food and beverages on an individual basis before, during, and after Brandon’s presentation. The private room at Duffy’s Sports Grill provides a welcoming atmosphere for attendees to enjoy dinner or dessert while participating in this enlightening event.

To secure your place at this remarkable event, please register online at: 06142023.com

About Brandon Wolf:

Brandon Wolf is a nationally recognized LGBTQ civil rights advocate, leader in the movement to end gun violence in America, and survivor of the 2016 shooting at Pulse Nightclub. He is a respected thought leader, media personality, and co-founder of The Dru Project. Brandon’s work has contributed significantly to raising awareness and promoting positive change in the realms of LGBTQ civil rights, racial justice, and gun violence prevention.