Hooters Restaurants Share Gratitude for Nurses

Employees visited Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital

Boca Raton, FL – In honor of Nurses Appreciation Week the Fort Lauderdale area Hooters location made special deliveries to nurses and patients at Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. Beach Place Hooters Girls Abigail Helpinstine, Chandria Cain, Elizabeth Williams, Misha Luce and Cypress Creek Hooters Girls Jazmin Marrero, Samantha Lynch, Jenise Lebron and Jessica Dowling visited the hospital with meals for the nurses.

“Our managers and kitchen staff enjoyed preparing the meals and the Hooters Girls were appreciative for the opportunity to deliver the meals to the nurses as a way to say thank you for their commitment year round. We are grateful to show our support for the healthcare workers in our community,” said South Florida Hooters Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles. The meals consisted of boneless wings, salad and desserts with notes of thanks to show their appreciation for the hospital staff.

In addition to meals for the hospital staff this week. The group of South Florida Hooters employees delivered additional books for the Hootie’s Lending Library program at the Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. Every month the restaurants donate more books and meals as part of their community partnership.

Several of the South Florida Hooters restaurants are partnering with Holtz Children’s Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital with custom Hooters library carts for Hootie’s Lending Library” in the Pediatric ER. Each rolling library cart is filled with books for children of all ages. Every month the restaurant donates hundreds of books. Since 2022, Hootie’s Lending Library has provided over 3,400 books to the local hospitals.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters community involvement please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.