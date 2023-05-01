Hanley Foundation’s Annual Golf Classic Raises Significant Funds for Lifesaver Scholarship Program

Don Silvestri, Kade Silvestri, Jimmy Guardino, Ben Ripstein

West Palm Beach, FL – Hanley Foundation’s 24th Annual Golf Classic last week at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach raised more than $200,000 for the organization’s Lifesaver Scholarship Program, providing financial scholarships for individuals struggling with substance use disorders who could not otherwise afford quality treatment.

More than 100 golfers participated in the scramble tournament, including several celebrities, such as NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and former NFL player Tucker Frederickson; President, NFL Player’s Association, SFC Don Silvestri; actor Kevin Sorbo; Major League Baseball stars Rick Cerone and Rick Ankiel; professional golfer and Long-Drive Champion Mike “Ziggy” Zeigler; and Joe Franco, the drummer of rock band, Twisted Sister.

Event co-chairs were Ira Fenton and Sherry Sammons-Fenton, and Rob Thomson.

“With community support of our Lifesaver Scholarship Program, hope will be restored, families will be reunited, and lives will be saved,” Rachel Pappert Docekal, MBA, Ed.D., Hanley Foundation’s CEO said.

The prize for ‘Lowest Gross’ score went to Mark Parthemer, Mark DeLeo, Gordie Keith, and Chris Hubman, and the ‘Lowest Net’ score was awarded to Ben Ripstein, Don Silvestri, and Jimmy Guardino.

Sponsors included A-1 Moving and Storage, Addison House, Anne and Matt Hamilton, Berkshire Charitable Foundation, Family First Adolescent Services, FHE Health, Florida Crystals, Gary Harris, Fritz Van der Grift, Guardian Recovery Network, Hanley Family Foundation, Mark DeLeo, Michael Pascucci Morse Hill Foundation, Motorcars of Palm Beach, Nancy and Geoff Caraboolad, Origins Behavioral HealthCare, LLC, Palm Beach Kennel Club, Positive Recovery Centers, Rama R. Mantena, Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, Sean Barr, Suzanne Holmes, Waterfront Properties, and 1000 North. The exclusive magazine sponsor is Jupiter Magazine.

Visit hanleyfoundation.org, call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org for more information.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @HanleyFoundation and on Twitter and LinkedIn @HanleyFNDN.