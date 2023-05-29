Gulfstream Goodwill’s Career Academy of the Palm Beaches Celebrates 10 Graduating Seniors with Superpowers

F, L-R – Laudine Estime, Lily Doyle, Charles Cardona, Andrew Chea

B, L-R– Trajen Aikens, Tai Zheng, Ellen Bey, Elias Cruz, Jason Santerre, Christian Hernandez

West Palm Beach, FL. – On Friday, May 19, 2023, Gulfstream Goodwill Industries (GGI) proudly celebrated the Commencement Ceremony for 10 graduates of the Gulfstream Goodwill Career Academy of the Palm Beaches. The event occurred at the Turner Building on the Keiser University Flagship Campus in West Palm Beach.

Gulfstream Goodwill Career Academy of the Palm Beaches is a public charter school of The School District of Palm Beach County and is managed by Gulfstream Goodwill Industries. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, the Career Academy provides education, training and career pathways that promote self-sufficiency and independence, serving students with disabilities, ages 16-21, who have deferred their diplomas.

“The Commencement Ceremony of the Gulfstream Goodwill Career Academy of the Palm Beaches is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our students,” said GGI President and CEO Keith Kennedy. “We are immensely proud of their accomplishments and excited to witness their continued growth as they embark on meaningful careers in our community. At Gulfstream Goodwill Industries, we are committed to empowering individuals with disabilities, and this ceremony exemplifies the transformative impact of education and training.”

Graduates will be joining teams at an Embassy Suites in West Palm Beach, a Publix in Boynton Beach and Goodwill stores in Royal Palm Beach and Boynton Beach. Others are being considered for employment at Gulfstream Goodwill’s newest microenterprise Good Grub, Ken’s Krew at Home Depot and All Tag Securities, Inc.

The Knights of St. Andrew Color Guard were in attendance at the event to honor the graduates with their signature “Presentation of Colors and Arch of Steel.” Graduates were inspired by distinguished guest speaker and Palm Beach Vocational Coordinator for Ken’s Krew, Ilana Soloman.

The Gulfstream Goodwill Career Academy of the Palm Beaches is dedicated to providing individuals with disabilities the resources they need to achieve self-sufficiency and become active members of the South Florida community. Gulfstream Goodwill Industries has been a leading provider of health and human services in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties for over 50 years. The organization continues to make a difference by offering employment, training, and housing opportunities while assisting individuals in overcoming employment barriers and improving their lives.

For more information about Gulfstream Goodwill Industries and the Gulfstream Goodwill Career Academy of the Palm Beaches, please visit www.goggi.org.