Florida Teen Traffic Safety Coalition receives a $60,000 State Farm Grant

Funding will promote traffic safety education statewide

Fort Myers, FL – State Farm announced its support of a Florida based teen traffic safety group, the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition and has awarded a $60,000 grant to promote traffic safety education among parents, teens, and law enforcement statewide. The grant will fund several projects aimed at reducing the number of teen-related traffic crashes in Florida, including:

Creation of a statewide Battle of the Belts Kit to promote safety belt use among teens

Printing of additional Ground Your Parents Kits to be offered statewide to promote parent-teen communication about safe driving habits

Sponsorship of 10 presentations from a traffic safety speaker to visit high schools in Florida to educate teens on the importance of safe driving

Provision of educational items that support traffic safety to Florida parents/caregivers, teens, and law enforcement

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, yet these crashes are preventable. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA), novice teen drivers are twice as likely as adult drivers to be involved in a fatal car crash. This is primarily due to lack of experience and hesitance to stand up for themselves when feeling unsafe in a car.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from State Farm,” said Melissa Valido, Executive Director of the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition. “With this funding, we can continue to make a positive impact on the safety of Florida’s roads by providing education and resources to parents, teens, and law enforcement.”

This grant will help the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition address this issue by providing essential education and resources to Florida’s youth.

“Education is the key to reducing the number of teen-related crashes in Florida,” said Jose Soto, State Farm’s Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “We are proud to support the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition in their mission to promote traffic safety education.”

In 2020, 2021, and 2022, State Farm provided funding to support the continuation of the Ground Your ParentsSafe Driving Campaign, an effort to raise awareness among parents of the important duty they have to model safe driving behavior for their teens. According to NHTSA, parents are the number one role-model and influencer when it comes to teen safe driving habits. The goal of the campaign is to get teens talking to their parents about “practicing what they preach” when it comes to driving safe.

About the Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition:

The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition (FTSDC) supports the engagement, education, and mobilization of members in the community to work collectively on developing and improving teen safe driving programs, practices, and activities and thereby save lives in Florida. The FTSDC pursues the recommendations of assessments done by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, as well as the objectives established by the Florida Strategic Highway Safety Plan. The office is funded through a grant by the Florida Department of Transportation and generous partners, such as State Farm. For more information on the Florida Teen Safe Driving coalition, visit their website at www.flteensafedriver.org

About State Farm®:

For 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been and continues to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and approximately 61,764 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – which includes auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com. ​

Photo: SADD