Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society & The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Revive Popular Music Series: SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS

Opening Concert is Music from the 1960s – June 15

(Boca Raton, FL – May 30, 2023) Festival of the Arts BOCA, Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS), and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) are reviving the popular music series SUMMER SIPS & SOUNDS with four fun concerts from June through October. They will be held in the museum’s lecture hall, located in Historic Town Hall, 71 North Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432).

Each Thursday evening concert will be tied to a particular decade and musically reflect what was happening in Boca Raton at the time. All four concerts will kick-off with a cocktail reception at 6 pm followed by the performance starting at 6:45 pm. Tickets are $40 for BRHS members, $45 for nonmembers.

Thursday, June 15: Music of the 1960s

The swinging ’60s brought two colleges to Boca Raton, a high school, a hospital, Arvida, and IBM. Once a small farm town best known for its green beans, this was the decade Boca Raton started to grow up and grow out.

Thursday, July 20: Music of the 1920s

The roaring ‘20s was when Florida resembled the Klondike Gold Rush—but the gold was in the sands of the state’s beautiful beaches. People from all over the country rushed to invest in one of the most iconic of the “boom era” projects: Addison Mizner’s Boca Raton.

Thursday, September 7: Music of the 1980s

The disco ‘80s was amplified flash, celebrating both big shoulders and big hair. It was the decade that IBM produced the ancestor of all PC computers and boomtown Boca was hailed as Silicon Beach.

Thursday, October 12 – Music of the ‘90s (The 1890s)

In 1896, a new town called Boca Raton was established on Henry Flagler’s Florida East Coast Railway, and pioneers brought phonographs with them so they could enjoy a little ragtime, the pop music of the period.

Tickets to this year’s Summer Sips & Sounds music series can be made online at https://shop.bocahistory.org/collections/tickets.

Currently on Exhibition

MiMo in Boca Raton:

Mid-Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition looks back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory’s Church, the “Church on the Hill” and Advent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:



The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, the museum is located in historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

