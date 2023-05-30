Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Awards Over $4.3 Million in Grants to 115 Local Nonprofit Organizations

Delray Beach Public Library

Recipients Announced Following Competitive 2023 Grantmaking Process, which Included More than 300 Applicants and Focused on Economic Opportunity, Education and Youth, and Thriving Communities

West Palm Beach, FL – The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced the recipients of the organization’s competitive 2023 Community Impact Grants. The Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues. The organization has supported more than 3,400 nonprofit partners with grants over its 50-year history.

After a comprehensive selection process that began with 318 applicants, the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors voted to approve 115 grants that will be awarded to nonprofit agencies throughout Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The grants totaled $4,347,253 million, which marked a 50% increase from last year’s total, and the highest amount ever distributed through the Community Impact Grants process. The increase in funds available to nonprofit grant-seekers comes as the result of a generous gift from the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation late last year, which essentially doubles the resources available over the next three years.

“Annual Impact Grants have always been at the core of the Community Foundation’s mission to make a tangible difference in the communities we serve,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, Vice Chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties and Chair of the Community Impact Committee. “By partnering with community members in our competitive grant making process, we ensure that funds are allocated precisely where they can do the greatest good.”

This year’s grant recipients were prioritized for their work in making a difference in three strategic categories: Economic Opportunity: Programs that focus on job training and workforce development that lead to greater economic success and an improved quality of life; Education and Youth: Programs that will lead young people to their fullest potential; and Thriving Communities: Programs that address a broad range of issues aligned with current community needs (e.g., arts and culture, environment, housing, mental health, community revitalization, etc.).

“Grants have the ability to power our nonprofit partners on the frontlines, who both understand and are equipped to handle our community’s most pressing issues,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “We are thankful to our donors for recognizing the power that unrestricted philanthropy has on our area’s changemaking nonprofits and making the commitment to support them.”

The Community Foundation follows a competitive grantmaking process each year designed to closely align the recipients’ work with the Community Foundation’s mission, vision and values. The rigorous process ensures that donors’ dollars are directed to local nonprofit organizations that have demonstrated high standards of integrity and impact. The grantmaking dollars specifically come from charitable funds created by individuals, families, businesses and organizations. Nonprofits can apply for year-round or summer grants. The Foundation offers Mini Grants of $500 to $15,000 and Community Impact Grants of $15,001 to $75,000. To learn more about the Competitive Grantmaking Process, visit https://yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.

The 2023 Community Impact Grants recipients include:

Economic Opportunity Focus: Dress for Success Palm Beaches; El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center; Florida Atlantic University Foundation, Inc.; Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park; Habilitation Center for the Handicapped, Inc. (HabCenter); Mission Clinic of Palm Springs, Inc.; Muck City United, Inc; Second Chance Initiative, Inc; 1909 Foundation; The Arc of The Glades, Inc.; The Women’s Circle; Victory Nursing, Inc; Vita Nova, Inc; and Jeff Industries, Inc.

Dress for Success Palm Beaches; El Sol, Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center; Florida Atlantic University Foundation, Inc.; Friends of MacArthur Beach State Park; Habilitation Center for the Handicapped, Inc. (HabCenter); Mission Clinic of Palm Springs, Inc.; Muck City United, Inc; Second Chance Initiative, Inc; 1909 Foundation; The Arc of The Glades, Inc.; The Women’s Circle; Victory Nursing, Inc; Vita Nova, Inc; and Jeff Industries, Inc. Education and Youth Focus: Academic Restoration Plan; Bi-Wi “Because I’m Worth It” International, Inc; Bound For College; Education Foundation of Martin County; Gold Coast Down Syndrome Organization; Hands Together for Haitians, Inc; Inner City Innovators; Love Serving Autism; Police Athletic League of West Palm Beach; PRISM FL, Inc; Rico’s Scholarship Foundation, Inc; Roots and Wings; Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Inc; StreetWaves Corporation; Sunflower Creative Arts; Boys & Girls Club of Martin County, Inc; Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, Inc; Caridad Center, Inc; Center for Creative Education, Inc; Compass LGBT Community Center; Connect to Greatness, Inc; Emanuel Jackson Sr. Project, Inc; Florida State University Foundation; Hobe Sound Early Learning Center; HomeSafe; National Autism Registry, Inc; North Palm Youth Symphony; Northend Rise, Inc; Path to College; Scholar Career Coaching; Spirt of Giving Network; Student ACES, Inc; The Banner Lake Club, Inc; The Nature Conservancy; Tykes & Teens, Inc; WiseTribe; West Palm Beach Library Foundation; YES Institute; Young Singers of the Palm Beaches; Youth Empowered to Prosper; Boldin Community Impact; City of Greenacres; Delray Beach Public Library; Early Learning Coalition of Indian River, Martin, and Okeechobee Counties; Love Hope and Healing; Glades Youth Connection; Martin County PAL; Memory Trees Corp; Synergy Camp Inc; Talented Teen Club; and West Jupiter Community Group.

Thriving Communities: Adopt-A Family; Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse; Arts4All; BeWellPBC; Boca Helping Hands; Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach; Center for Child Counseling, Inc; Center for Family Services; Families First of Palm Beach County; Church of the Harvest; Community Greening; Community Partners of South Florida; CROS Ministries; Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County; Faulk Center for Counseling; Empower Healthcare; E-Roadmap Corporation; Expanding and Preserving Our Cultural Heritage, Inc; Faith Hope Love Charity, Inc; Family Promise of North Central Palm Beach County; Florence Fuller Child Development Centers, Inc; Florida Outreach Center for the Blind; Florida Rural Legal Services; Friends of Foster Children; Glades Initiative; Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County; Hanley Foundation; Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County; House of Hope Martin County; Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County; Light House Café; Mind & Melody; Nonprofits First; Our Community Table; Palm Beach County Food Bank; Palm Beach Harvest; Pleasant City Family Reunion; Restoration Bridge International; Riviera Beach Integrated Care, Inc; Safe Space; T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society; Tabernacle UB Kinsey Center; The ARC of PBC; The Guatemalan Maya Center; Monarch Health Services; Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Inc; The Pink Queen Foundation; and United Way of Palm Beach County.

About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties

The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.