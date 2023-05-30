Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Social Change Fund United Expand $15,000 Mental Health Scholarship for U.S. College Students 

The scholarship, promoting equity in mental health, opens to applications for its second year after students Kervin Isaac of Florida and Michaela Dennie of Indiana were awarded the first $10,000 round

San Francisco, CA – Social Change Fund United, founded by NBA legends Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade, and with an executive council including stars Candace Parker, Khris Middleton, CJ McCollum, and Natasha Cloud, has launched the second round of its scholarship promoting equity in mental health. The Social Change Fund United Scholarship, reopening for applications with a $15,000 award, will seek to support three Black students currently studying to receive degrees in mental health related fields at U.S. based colleges and universities.

Out of thousands of applicants, Kervin Isaac from Naples, Florida and Michaela Dennie from Gary, Indiana were selected as the winners of the $10,000 first round of the Social Change Fund United Scholarship.

Social Change Fund United was created in 2020 by philanthropists, entrepreneurs, and NBA superstars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade in response to the continued racial injustice across our country. They seek to utilize collective influence and resources to make a greater impact in underrepresented communities of color. Health equity is a key focus of SCFU, and through its partnerships and investments the organization works to create a more equitable workforce in the healthcare industry and improve the physical and mental health and wellness of the Black community. The $15,000 scholarship continues those efforts by supporting students committed to alleviating inequities in communities of color by pursuing careers providing quality mental health services.

NBA Star, Chris Paul, says: “SCFU is excited to partner with bold.org for another round of scholarships to future mental health professionals in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. This scholarship aids in building pipelines and access to more professionals in this space that look like us, in order to continue to address the mental health crises in our communities. We are committed to supporting lasting change in this space.”

Bold.org CEO and Founder, Dror Liebenthal, says: “In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Bold.org is so proud to partner with Social Change Fund United to support Black students who will grow into future mental health professionals. We’re honored to work with Carmelo, Chris, and Dwyane to advocate for the importance of mental health care in Black communities.”

The Social Change Fund United team join a long list of public figures who support education on Bold.org. Other Bold.org scholarship donors include Jameela Jamil, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sloane Stephens, Imagine Dragons and many more. Applications must be submitted by October 6, 2023.

ABOUT SOCIAL CHANGE FUND UNITED

Social Change Fund United, founded by Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and Dwyane Wade, was established to invest in and support organizations focused on empowering communities of color and advocating for the human rights of all Black lives through the lens of policy solutions, community representation and narrative change. Since launch, Social Change Fund United has supported critical and timely issues impacting the Black community including ending police brutality and championing criminal justice reform, economic equity, and voting and civic engagement. All donations are tax-deductible through Social Change Fund United’s 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF). EIF is a Charity Navigator Four-Star Charity that meets all 20 Better Business Bureau charity standards and carries the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit https://www.thesocialchangefund.org.

ABOUT BOLD.ORG

Bold.org is an organization committed to eliminating student debt and democratizing philanthropy. Founded in November 2019, Bold.org bravely embarks on a journey to relieve the country’s soaring $1.8 trillion student debt crisis. Bold.org provides a platform for any person or company to create personalized scholarships, fellowships or grants. Financially backed by Mechanism Ventures, Bold.org pioneers a new industry by creating an innovative and philanthropic solution to combat the student debt crisis, which has tremendously impacted 44 million Americans to date.