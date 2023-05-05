Chocolates by Mr. Roberts Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

For more information, contact:

Chocolates By Mr. Roberts

561.392.3007

chocolatesbymrroberts@gmail.com

www.chocolatesbymrroberts.com

May 5, 2023

Chocolates By Mr. Roberts will celebrate our grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 5:00-5:30 pm.

The shop is located at 505 NW 20th Street, Boca Raton, Florida, 33431.

Members of the media are invited to the grand re-opening and ribbon cutting celebration.

Opened in 1982 in Winfield Plaza, Federal and 20th, Boca Raton, Florida, by Heinz Robert Goldschneider, Chocolates By Mr. Roberts continues to be a sweet tradition for generations of South Floridians.

In 2023 a new chocolatier, Matt Schwartz stepped into the role of “Mr. Roberts IV, and the transition began. The previous owners have helped us perfect Mr. Roberts’ beloved original recipes in the traditions of the Old World.

We continue to make our hand-dipped truffles from scratch, with only the finest natural ingredients, as they have been for over 40 years. Freshness and true excellence continue to be the trademarks of Chocolate by Mr. Roberts.

We also are introducing a new line of Mindful Indulgences, offering raw, organic, vegan, gluten and sugar-free chocolates.

Join us on Facebook or Instagram to read the comments our amazing customers share.

makingsweetmemories #bocaraton #since1982