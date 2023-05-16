Boca West Country Club Named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Sun-Sentinel and Energage

Matthew Linderman, CCM, CEO and President of Boca West Country Club

Boca West named an honoree for the fourth year

Boca Raton, FL – For the fourth year in a row, Boca West Country Club has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA honor by the Sun-Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“We absolutely value our team and consider them to be family and we are so gratified to learn how much our team members value the workplace and our culture here at Boca West,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, CEO and President of Boca West Country Club. “To receive this award four years running is a testament to our members, out team approach and the comradery at our Club.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum ClubsÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.

About Energage

Energage offers a fully unified SaaS platform, plus support and professional services, to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business, and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve a sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, please visit energage.com. Follow us on Twitter @teamenergage and Facebook and LinkedIn @energage.