Behind the Scenes of Your Credit Score: Factors That Affect Your Number

Your credit score is a critical number that determines your ability to access credit, secure a loan, or even rent an apartment. But have you ever wondered how credit works and what factors affect your credit score?

Here is a look behind the scenes of your credit score.

How Credit Works

Lenders use a three-digit credit score to evaluate your creditworthiness. This numerical summary of your credit history reflects the likelihood of repaying loans, with a range of 300 to 850. Higher scores indicate better creditworthiness and a greater ability to obtain loans, credit cards, and other financial products.

Credit scores are calculated using various factors grouped into five categories: amounts owed, payment history, new credit, length of credit history, and credit mix. Each category has a different weight in the calculation of your credit score.

Payment History

When it comes to calculating your credit score, your payment history holds the utmost importance. It accounts for as much as 35% of your credit score, underscoring the significance of paying on time. Late payments, delinquencies, and charge-offs can significantly affect your credit score, and these negative marks can remain on your credit report for up to seven years, making it essential to be diligent with payments and avoid defaulting.

Understanding how credit works in terms of payment history can help you maintain a healthy credit score and financial profile.

Amounts Owed

The amount of debt you owe is the second most important factor in calculating your credit score and is a crucial aspect of understanding how credit works. It makes up 30% of your credit score. Your credit utilization rate, which is the amount of credit you’re using compared to your total available credit, is a key factor in this category. It’s essential to maintain low balances as high credit utilization rates can adversely affect your credit score. Understanding how credit works regarding credit utilization can help you maintain a good credit score.

Length of Credit History

The length of your credit history is the third factor in calculating your credit score. It makes up 15% of your credit score. The longer your credit history, the better, as it shows you have a track record of managing credit responsibly.

New Credit

The amount of new credit you’ve applied for is the fourth factor in calculating your credit score. It makes up 10% of your credit score. Applying for multiple credit cards or loans in a short period can negatively impact your credit score, so it’s important to be selective when applying for credit.

Credit Mix

Your credit mix is the final factor in calculating your credit score. It makes up 10% of your credit score. A diverse mix of credit, including credit cards, loans, and mortgages, can positively impact your credit score, as it shows that you can handle different types of credit responsibly.

Other Factors That Affect Your Credit Score

In addition to the five categories mentioned above, other factors can affect your credit score. These include:

Public records, such as bankruptcies, liens, and judgments, can have a significant impact on your credit score.

The number of credit inquiries you have can negatively impact your credit score, as it indicates that you may be applying for credit frequently.

The age of your credit accounts can also impact your credit score. Older accounts show a longer credit history and can positively impact your credit score.

Conclusion

Your credit score is a critical number that can impact your financial future. By understanding how credit works and what factors affect your credit score, you can take steps to improve your creditworthiness. Paying your bills on time, keeping your balances low, and maintaining a diverse mix of credit can all positively impact your credit score.