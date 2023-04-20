Plays to be read onstage April 30

West Palm Beach, Fla. – Palm Beach Dramaworks is delighted to announce that ten students from Bak Middle School of the Arts and five students from Eagles Landing Middle School are the winners of the inaugural Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest. Inspired by PBD’s hugely popular Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest for high school students, this new initiative is open to all Palm Beach County students in grades six through eight and challenges them to tell a complete story in just 60 seconds. The plays will receive a staged reading by professional actors in front of an audience at the Don & Anne Brown Theatre on Sunday, April 30 at 2:00pm. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.

“It’s important for young people to write stories that reflect who they are and what they’re thinking about at this moment in time,” said Director of Education and Community Engagement Gary Cadwallader, who is directing all 15 plays. “That’s why PBD created the Young Playwrights 10-Minute Play Contest for high school students, along with introducing them to the joy of writing for live theatre. The program has been so successful and the enthusiasm of the students has been so gratifying, that we now want to spark creativity in middle school students. I’m so impressed with the wide variety of styles in the winning plays, which include poignant stories about family and comedies that twist reality. I’m really excited about developing these plays.”

Winners of the Young Playwrights 1-Minute Play Contest

Bak Middle School of the Arts (Teacher: Eric Frederickson)

Tie-Dye Disaster by Amber Fowler

Thirteenth Time the Charm by Tyler Hiers

Tough Times by Devin Jackson

Friendship Fanatic Addison Kleinmann

That Silly Toy by Emma Lupowitz

Home by Lila Mackenzie

I’m Not Ready by Anthony Osorio

Exposed! By Isabella Sande-Wolff

Ana by Kate Velez

Eagles Landing Middle School (Teacher: Leah Carolan)

F as in Fail by Juliette Carrion

A Friendship Beginning by Sarah Esmail

Dog on the Block by Skylar Gartner

A Boy and his Dog by Christian Kuhn

Reborn and Alive by Jordan Young

The winners were chosen by a group of theatre professionals. Each of the student playwrights will be awarded a $100 prize and receive a keepsake anthology of the winning plays.

To reserve your free ticket to the performance on April 30, visit www.palmbeachdramaworks.org or call the box office at 561.514.4042, x2.

Palm Beach Dramaworks is a professional, nonprofit theatre company founded in 2000 and located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Each season, the award-winning company produces five mainstage shows and offers a wide variety of programs for students at the theatre, in schools, and online. Committed to fostering the future of theatre, PBD has become a hub for playwrights in Florida and around the country to nurture their work through initiatives including the annual New Year/New Plays Festival. PBD is a member of Theatre Communications Group, Florida Professional Theatres Association, and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. palmbeachdramaworks.org

The Don & Ann Brown Theatre is located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, at 201 Clematis Street.