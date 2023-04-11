The City of Boca Raton to Host “Community Celebration” for Florida Atlantic University Men’s Basketball Team

On Wednesday, April 19 at 5 p.m.

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton will host a “Community Celebration” on Wednesday, April 19 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, to recognize the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Men’s Basketball team for their run in the NCAA Tournament. As recognition for their Final Four appearance that brought students, alumni, and the entire Boca Raton community together, the team will be awarded with the Key to the City, a rare honor given to individuals who have had a profound impact on the community.

“We are so proud of what the men’s basketball team has accomplished throughout their exceptional season,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “We look forward to celebrating them for not only their amazing Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament, but for bringing the Boca Raton community together and instilling an overwhelming sense of pride throughout the City.”

Doors to the event open at 5:00 PM featuring food trucks, games, cash bars for those 21 years and older, photo opportunities, music by DJs Supreme1 and Ryan Pehr, and more. Additionally, FAU’s Spirit Team and mascots will be in attendance as well as the FAU bookstore for patrons to purchase Final Four merchandise. A formal presentation of the Key to the City and recognition of the team will begin at 6:00 PM. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are incredibly proud of the men’s basketball team’s success, which inspired a renewed sense of FAU spirit in the community,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We look forward to commemorating their historic season at the City of Boca Raton’s Community Celebration event.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets. Rental chairs will be available for $5 each. Outside food, beverage, and pets are not permitted.

For more information, please visit ­­MiznerAmp.com.

About the City of Boca Raton: A true “full service” city, Boca Raton, the second largest city in Palm Beach County. The City of Boca Raton offers a unique and unparalleled quality of life serving 100,000 residents. Boca Raton was built around an elegant Mediterranean Revival style that later grew into a vibrant city full of rich art and culture. From live concerts and international art exhibits to outdoor festivals and world-class museums, Boca Raton’s dynamic cultural scene offers unique experiences for all ages. Boca Raton has five miles of beautiful Atlantic coastline and 48 parks with 1,650 acres of recreational space to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle. Boca Raton also home to three colleges/universities and A-rated K-12 schools. The City also has a thriving business community that was pioneered from the development of the personal computer (PC) at the Boca Raton-based IBM campus in 1967. Today, over 30 corporate headquarters, from innovative startups to large corporations, call Boca Raton home. For more information, visit City of Boca Raton | Boca Raton, FL (myboca.us).

About Mizner Park Amphitheater: The Mizner Park Amphitheateris a popular venue that serves as a community gathering space for Boca Raton residents and beyond. Since its inaugural year in 2002, the amphitheater has entertained millions of guests. Programming at the amphitheater includes a variety of community events, city events and ticketed concerts that have included John Legend, John Mellencamp, Jack Johnson, Steely Dan and Selena Gomez. The amphitheater is home to annual events such as the Festival of the Arts Boca, Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival, City of Boca Raton’s Summer in the City series and more. For more information, visit MiznerAmp.com.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit http://www.fau.edu.