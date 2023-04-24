Over 6,000 Students and Teachers Across Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast Will Participate in the Earth Week Initiative

Hosted By The International Weloveu Foundation And Junior Achievement of The Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast

Boca Raton, FL – The International WeLoveU Foundation and Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast have teamed up to launch an Earth Week Initiative that aims to educate and inspire students to take care of the planet. The initiative included a series of webinars and a beach clean-up event. The webinar series, which was streamed in schools across Palm Beach & the Treasure Coast, ran from Monday, April 17th to Friday, April 23rd, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. EST. The event was a huge success, with over 6,000 students and teachers from various middle and high schools tuning in. The aim of the event and the clean-up was to encourage investment in our planet and its environment. By inviting professionals in the field to share their stories with students, the event helped raise awareness about the environment and the role that each person can play in protecting it. Overall, the Earth Week Initiative was a great success and left a positive impact on the community. The Earth Week Initiative featured a diverse lineup of speakers who shared their expertise with the students. Among the speakers were Junior Achievement Elementary Director Erica Henn, Director Fabien Cousteau, Dr. Pamela Fletcher, FAU Graduate Sydney Bell, Loggerhead STEM education specialist Jordan Ferre, and Melissa Wagner and Kaleigh Fix with Reef Institute. These professionals from different fields and backgrounds shared their experiences and knowledge with the students, providing them with valuable insights on how to protect and preserve the environment. Their talks aimed to inspire the students to take action and become more aware of the role they can play in protecting our planet. The speakers’ participation was instrumental in making the Earth Week Initiative a success, and their contributions will have a lasting impact on the students who participated in the event. The Earth Week Initiative will conclude with a beach clean-up at Coral Cove Park in partnership with the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation, Waste Management, and Keep Palm Beach County Beautiful on Sunday, April 23rd from 8:00 a.m.-12 p.m. EST.

WHO: International WeLoveU Foundation and Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast

WHAT:

Earth Week Webinar Series

Earth Day Beach Clean Up

WHEN:

Earth Week Webinar Series (Monday, April 17th through Friday, April 23rd 2023) from 10:00 am-11:00 am EST via Google Meet.

Beach Clean Up- Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 from 8:00 a.m.-12 p.m.

BEACH CLEAN-UP LOCATION:

Coral Cove Beach Cleanup

19450 County Hwy. 707

Tequesta, FL 33469