Lynn University recognized by South Florida Business Journal as top MBA program

South Florida Business Journal named Lynn University among the region’s top colleges and universities in its annual South Florida Colleges and Universities list, placing Lynn No. 6 on its South Florida MBA Programs list.

Designed to provide students with the skills necessary to compete in today’s ever-changing workforce, Lynn’s MBA program provides practical skills that prepare students for leadership roles in various careers. MBA students regularly receive mentorship from experienced professionals while collaborating on real-world projects.

“Our motivation lies in providing students with the greatest return on their academic investment,” said Steve Pruitt, director of graduate and online admission. “From continuously improving our curriculum to collaborating with industry partners on internship and mentorship opportunities, we strive to anticipate the changing needs of today’s workforce.”

Lynn’s inclusion in the South Florida Colleges and Universities list is the most recent in a series of accolades. Lynn was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as having one of the best online programs and in the 2022 Times Higher Education International Impact Rankings for its global citizenship.

The South Florida Business Journal “Book of Lists” provides rankings for organizations and entities in various industries.