Junior League of Boca Raton’s “Little Black Dress Initiative” Kicked Off at The Seagate Hotel & Spa

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton launched its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), a week-long awareness campaign, that was held March 27th-31st, to raise funds toward its mission and to help underserved women and children. The kickoff reception was held at The Seagate Hotel & Spa on March 9th where attendees enjoyed canapés and drinks and wore black dresses to raise awareness for the campaign.

Junior League members who participated in Little Black Dress wore the same black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources. By wearing the same black dress or outfit, members experienced the somber situation and struggles that many members of our community face on a daily basis. Members posted about their daily experience on social media channels pictured in the same dress or black outfit.

Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative has been adopted by Junior Leagues throughout the U.S.

Little Black Dress enabled members to experience first-hand, the difficulties of poverty while raising awareness and funds to support initiatives that bring change to underserved communities. Choosing to wear only one black dress or outfit for five consecutive days allowed participants to reflect on the impact of poverty and the lack of choice people who live in poverty experience on a daily basis. League members will raise money via their personal social media channels.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and provide more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare and community support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton Connect Hashtags for the Initiative are #JLBR or #JLBRimpact, #LBDIJLBR