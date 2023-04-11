Hooters Celebrates Spring at Children’s Hospital

South Florida Hooters employees visit Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Miss Hooters International Madison Novo who works at Hialeah Hooters and Cypress Creek Hooters employees Jessica Dowling and Nicole Salvador had the opportunity to visit to Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. The group brought the kids bunny themed arts and crafts, Hootie’s stuffed animals, books and meals.

Every month, South Florida Hooters employees deliver additional books for the Hootie’s Lending Library program at the Broward Health Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. The group also delivers meals prepared by Hooters consisting of boneless wings, salad and desserts with notes of thanks to show their appreciation for the hospital staff.

Several of the South Florida Hooters restaurants are partnering with Holtz Children’s Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital with custom Hooters library carts for Hootie’s Lending Library” in the Pediatric ER. Each rolling library cart is filled with books for children of all ages. Every month the restaurant donates hundreds of books. Since 2022, Hootie’s Lending Library has provided over 3,200 books to the local hospitals.

“Each month during our visit we like to celebrate with a holiday theme. For April we chose a spring bunny theme for our crafts. We created the Hootie’s Lending Library program to provide books for the kids to read when they are at the hospital and every month we are always adding new books to the selection. We also want to show our appreciation to the hospital staff for all they do to help children year-round,” said South Florida Hooters Director of Marketing Kristi Quarles.

“The children, especially the teens, enjoyed picking out books and chatting with Nicole, Madison and Jessica. Thank you for bringing smiles to their faces, books to encourage reading, and great food for them to enjoy. Hospitalization and illness, no matter how minor or severe, is stressful and life altering for children and their families. We are grateful for your compassion and appreciate your continued support. The success of Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital is possible because of your kindness and generous patronage,” said Janice L. Zack, CCLS Child Life Specialist at Salah Hospital Children’s Hospital.

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters community involvement please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.