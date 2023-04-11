Florida Atlantic Signs Dusty May to 10-Year Extension

Florida Atlantic University has announced a 10-year contract extension with head men’s basketball coach Dusty May.

May has led FAU to new heights, as the 2022-23 Owls had undoubtedly the greatest season in program history, advancing to the Final Four while posting a program-best 35-4 record. Prior to this season, the Owls had one previous appearance in the NCAA Tournament, but this year, May led the Owls to not just their first win in the big dance, but all the way to the Final Four in Houston.

The Dusty May resume is well-decorated, as he was named the CBS Sports National Coach of the Year, as well as the NABC All-District 17 Coach of the Year and Conference USA Coach of the Year this season. May is the Owls’ all-time leader in coaching wins with a record of 101-60, despite having only been on the FAU sidelines for five seasons. FAU has not had a losing season in the five years of the May era.

“I would like to thank Dr. Stacy Volnick, Brian White, our board of trustees and foundation board for their belief in the direction of our program,” May said. “This is an exciting time to be at FAU, and we are thrilled to build upon last season’s success.”

“What Dusty has accomplished in his first five years at Florida Atlantic is, in my opinion, one of the most remarkable coaching feats in the history of college basketball,” FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White said. “In addition to his tremendous coaching ability, he has proven to be an excellent program builder, a phenomenal leader of men, and a great recruiter of talented, high-character individuals. We could not be more thrilled to retain Dusty, Anna, Jack, Charlie and Eli in Paradise! The exposure that this program’s success has provided for Florida Atlantic University is beyond measure, and we are incredibly excited about the future of FAU men’s basketball under Dusty’s leadership.”

“The Owls had a historic season under head coach Dusty May, and we are very pleased with his contract extension,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “We are incredibly excited about the future of Florida Atlantic men’s basketball and look forward to more winning seasons with Coach May at the helm.”

The Owls are poised to build off last year’s success, and the future of the Florida Atlantic men’s basketball program shines bright under the direction and leadership of May.