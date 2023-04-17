FAU to Host ‘Owls in the Outfield’ Event for Community

Boca Raton, FL – “Owls in the Outfield,” a carnival-style outdoor block party, will take place on Saturday, April 29 in the Florida Atlantic University Athletic Complex Parking Lot (No. 14), 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

This inaugural event, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., will allow attendees to watch both games of the FAU’s softball and baseball teams while participating in other fun-filled events. The softball team will host North Texas beginning at 2 p.m., with the baseball team hosting FIU at 4 p.m. FAU’s mascots Owlsley and Hoot, and a DJ, along with face painting, balloon artists, photo booths, food, games, and other activities also will be onsite.

“This event is designed to serve as an opportunity for families to engage with their students and the university community, and support our successful softball and baseball teams,” said Justin Eggen, coordinator for family engagement and mentoring. “We hope members of the community will join us for a great afternoon out at the ballfields.”

Attendees can view the game from the party, and/or purchase a $25 general admission ticket for admission into both games here. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chair.

For more information, call 561-297-2733, email owlfamily@fau.edu or visit www.fau.edu/newstudent/family/outfield.

