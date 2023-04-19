FAU President’s Gala Celebrates FAU Health, Men’s Basketball Team

From left, FAU President Stacy Volnick, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine, philanthropist Eleanor Baldwin, Head Basketball Coach Dusty May

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University recently celebrated its 2023 President’s Gala at the Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on the Boca Raton campus. The signature event was at capacity, attended by more than 700 friends of the university. It raised more than $715,000 in support of student scholarships for health and health science students.

The Baldwin Arena, also known as the “Elly,” is home to the FAU men’s basketball team that recently celebrated its first appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. The arena was transformed for the spectacular evening with food and drinks at center court and a VIP gathering on the second floor. The event featured gourmet dining and live entertainment.

The gala builds on the launch of FAU’s first comprehensive fundraising campaign in 20 years. “Transcend Tomorrow: The Campaign for Florida Atlantic University” aims to address some of the region’s most pressing needs, including the education and training of critically needed health care workers. In the last 12 months, FAU has received more than $41 million in gifts, including the transformative gift of $28 million from John and Ann Wood to support scholarships for medical students.

“Florida Atlantic was founded on philanthropy, and it’s a tradition that has carried us into modern times with great success. Thank you to our President’s Gala sponsors, attendees and volunteers, for being part of this amazing legacy,” said FAU President Stacy Volnick. “By dedicating this year’s gala to generating scholarship funds for those enrolled in FAU’s health and health science programs, we are deepening our commitment to student success and bolstering support for areas that will strengthen Florida’s workforce while improving public health.”

The evening’s presidential-level sponsor ($100,000) was the FAU Foundation.

Platinum-level sponsors ($25,000-plus) included Chartwells; Dr. Alan Aker & Dr. Ann Kasten-Aker; JM Family Enterprises; Palm Beach Illustrated; PNC Bank; and Brent Burns ’81 and Tammy Burns.

Gold-level sponsors ($15,000-plus) included Accent Events Inc.; ADT; BrightView; Follett Bookstores; and Moss Construction.

Silver-level sponsors ($10,000-plus) included Bettoli Vending; Cleveland Clinic Florida; Coca-Cola Company; Dr. Michael and Phyllis Dennis; FPL/NextEra Energy, Inc.; iThink Financial Credit Union; Jay and Marilyn Weinberg; JPMorgan; FAU President Stacy Volnick; Related Companies; Schmidt Family Foundation; SFL Productions; and ShowPro of South Florida, Inc.

Bronze-level sponsors ($5,000 plus) included Bonnie Halperin ’74; Dell Technologies; DPR Construction; Dx-web/Next Gen; Gabor Financial Solutions; ModMed; Presidio; Stewart ’89 and Wendy Martin; Thema Medical; Barbara S. Feingold and family; Brad M. Levine and Dr. Melissa A. Friedman-Levine; Elycia H. Morris and James Morris; Linda Stoch and Dr. Russell Stoch; Piero Bussani and Carrie Bussani; WLRN Public Media; and World Wide Technology.

Crystal-level sponsors ($2,500-plus) were CMTi; Dr. Priti M. Kothari, PA, Child, Adolescent and Adult Psychiatry; Encoura; Exela Technologies, Inc; Ezra and Barbara Shashoua; Green Family Foundation Trust; Grimes Events & Party Tents; James Moore & Company, CPAs; Jon ’01 and Melissa Cipyak; Lois B. Pope; People’s Trust Insurance; Siemens; Sports Field Management, LLC; The Northern Trust Company; The Research Park at FAU; Robert S. Flippo and Alyson Flippo; Shaun M. Davis and Tanya Davis; Sherry Murphy and Dr. Mark Murphy; and Van Hipp.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.