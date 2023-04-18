FAU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dusty May Throws Out Marlins’ First Pitch

XXX at LoanDepot park on April 16, Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Contributor)

Boca Raton, FL – After a March full of Madness for the FAU Men’s Basketball team, Head Coach Dusty May got to throw out the first pitch at the Marlins baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The program legend, FAU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dusty May (@faumbb), got to switch up sports Sunday, April 6 at loanDepot park in Miami.

Coach May, who led the FAU Men’s Basketball team to the Final Four for the first time in program history, had the honor of “throwing” the first pitch as the Miami Marlins faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

May led the FAU Owls to new heights, they undoubtedly had the greatest season in program history, advancing to the Final Four with a program-best 35-4 record. Before this, the Owls had one previous appearance in the NCAA Tournament.