COCOFEST – Free Outdoor Community Wellness Festival 

Set for Saturday, April 29 at BRIC in Boca

Boca Raton, FL – The public is invited to reboot, refresh, revitalize and boost their well-being at the inaugural FREE CocoFest, a massive family-friendly outdoor community wellness-themed gathering for all ages and interests. A major expansion of Coco Market’s popular monthly wellness pop-ups in Delray Beach, the inaugural CocoFest delivers a spacious, open-air environment that promotes healing of the mind and body, fosters community, and creates meaningful connections with local businesses. Held on the sprawling BRiC campus, the festival will present 90+ wellness vendors, live entertainment, healthy dining options with picnic hangout spaces, meditation and workout areas, artisan shopping and a full schedule of workshops, classes, and group activities and experiences.

Distinct wellness zones await fest goers:

Ascension Gateway with plenty of free yoga and movement classes by leading local studios

Family Forest where event goers can make and share memories with children

Meditation Garden to enjoy peace and tranquility with free scheduled meditations, including labyrinth walking meditation, sound healing, breathwork, techniques and mindfulness activities

Healing Oasis for massage, cupping, acupuncture, cold plunges, cryotherapy and animal therapies

Retail Row for shopping unique, curated work by artisans, candle-making, a glassblowing demonstration and more

Performance Patio to enjoy live dance and music by local talent all afternoon, ending

with an ecstatic dance DJ set

Hydration & Nourishment Zone to eat and drink healthy food options with picnic hangout stations

For the youngest set, there will be a bounce house, Mommy and Me Sensory Play, and Kids Yoga sessions. Beginning at 9 a.m., Community Greening, a forestry nonprofit committed to improving the urban landscape by planting trees, will give away hundreds of trees to Boca Raton residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating vendors will feature holistic and herbal remedies, metaphysical (crystals) supplies, essential oil blends, aromatherapy, raw juices, teas and coffees, honeys and syrups, home décor, books, candles, indoor/outdoor plants, apparel and accessories, jewelry, crafts, art, pet accessories, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) offering thousands of free parking spaces, Located at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. Attendees should enter at the main entrance on Yamato Road that is easily accessible less than a mile west of that I-95 exit ramp.

WHO: Presented by Coco Market and hosted at BRiC, CoCoFest is a major expansion of Coco Market’s popular monthly wellness pop-ups in Delray Beach, founded by yoga instructor Corey Heyman.