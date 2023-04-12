Published On: Wed, Apr 12th, 2023

COCOFEST – Free Outdoor Community Wellness Festival 

Set for Saturday, April 29 at BRIC in Boca

Boca Raton, FL – The public is invited to reboot, refresh, revitalize and boost their well-being at the inaugural FREE CocoFest, a massive family-friendly outdoor community wellness-themed gathering for all ages and interests. A major expansion of Coco Market’s popular monthly wellness pop-ups in Delray Beach, the inaugural CocoFest delivers a spacious, open-air environment that promotes healing of the mind and body, fosters community, and creates meaningful connections with local businesses. Held on the sprawling BRiC campus, the festival will present 90+ wellness vendors, live entertainment, healthy dining options with picnic hangout spaces, meditation and workout areas, artisan shopping and a full schedule of workshops, classes, and group activities and experiences.

Distinct wellness zones await fest goers: 

  • Ascension Gateway with plenty of free yoga and movement classes by leading local studios
  • Family Forest where event goers can make and share memories with children
  • Meditation Garden to enjoy peace and tranquility with free scheduled meditations, including labyrinth walking meditation, sound healing, breathwork, techniques and mindfulness activities
  • Healing Oasis for massage, cupping, acupuncture, cold plunges, cryotherapy and animal therapies
  • Retail Row for shopping unique, curated work by artisans, candle-making, a glassblowing demonstration and more
  • Performance Patio to enjoy live dance and music by local talent all afternoon, ending

with an ecstatic dance DJ set

  • Hydration & Nourishment Zone to eat and drink healthy food options with picnic hangout stations

For the youngest set, there will be a bounce house, Mommy and Me Sensory Play, and Kids Yoga sessions. Beginning at 9 a.m., Community Greening, a forestry nonprofit committed to improving the urban landscape by planting trees, will give away hundreds of trees to Boca Raton residents on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating vendors will feature holistic and herbal remedies, metaphysical (crystals) supplies, essential oil blends, aromatherapy, raw juices, teas and coffees, honeys and syrups, home décor, books, candles, indoor/outdoor plants, apparel and accessories, jewelry, crafts, art, pet accessories, and more.

  • WHEN: Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • WHERE: Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) offering thousands of free parking spaces, Located at 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton. Attendees should enter at the main entrance on Yamato Road that is easily accessible less than a mile west of that I-95 exit ramp.
  • WHO: Presented by Coco Market and hosted at BRiC, CoCoFest is a major expansion of Coco Market’s popular monthly wellness pop-ups in Delray Beach, founded by yoga instructor Corey Heyman. 
  • ADMISSION Admission is free. Event goers are encouraged to pre-register at Eventbrite in order to receive timely festival program updates, including rain date notifications and new offerings. For more info, visit cocomarket.org, Facebook Events, Instagram or call 561-870-4090.

