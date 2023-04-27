Brandy Shaw Promoted to Stewardship Manager at Palm Health Foundation

Brandy Shaw

West Palm Beach, FL–Palm Health Foundation, Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health, has promoted Brandy Shaw to stewardship manager. Shaw will advance the foundation’s philanthropic and grantmaking success by building strong relationships with and between donors and grantees to inspire solutions for better health.

Shaw joined Palm Health Foundation in May 2021 as accounting and grants coordinator. President and CEO Patrick McNamara quickly recognized her outstanding interpersonal skills as an asset to the foundation. “Brandy is dynamic, outgoing, and has an innate talent for relating to people,” McNamara said. “Stewardship manager is the perfect role for her to connect the people of our community with our foundation to build a culture of health where all residents have opportunities to thrive and reach their full health potential.”

As stewardship manager, Shaw will support the foundation’s key relationships, including donors, trustees, and grantees. She will also provide project management and support for grants, events, and committee meetings.

Shaw brings fifteen years of experience in the education and non-profit sector to her role. She began her career as an educator designing educational programming for early childhood, elementary, and adult education delivered through churches, schools, and cultural institutions. Shaw also worked for several South Florida nonprofit organizations creating innovative strategies and resources that support community initiatives and served in an executive-level capacity in nonprofit management, finance, and grant writing.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors, and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes, and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $91 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.