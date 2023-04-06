B’nai Torah Congregation Announces First Annual “Yiddishe Cup” Golf Tournament at Boca Grove Country Club

On May 18

Fun-Filled Day on the Greens Supports Synagogue’s Youth Education Programs

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, announced that its First Annual “Yiddishe Cup” Golf Tournamentwill take place at the Boca Grove Country Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Generously sponsored by Joshua Glassman/Goldman Sachs Gives and hosted by B’nai Torah’s vibrant synagogue community, the event promises a day filled with camaraderie, friendly competition, and exceptional golfing, all in support of the synagogue’s vital Youth Education Programs.

The day will include a warm breakfast, shotgun start, on-course games and contests including Hole-in-One challenges, an elegant lunch, delicious snacks, refreshing beverages, and much more. Designed to inspire and challenge, the Boca Grove Country Club course will provide the ideal backdrop for an unforgettable day of golf.

The First Annual Yiddishe Cup Golf Tournamentis open to all golfers of any skill level or age. Whether a seasoned pro or a casual enthusiast, this event is designed for everyone to feel welcome and included. Attendees are encouraged to bring family, friends, and neighbors to experience a day filled with laughter, sportsmanship, and the spirit of B’nai Torah Congregation’s thriving community.

To learn more about the First Annual Yiddishe Cup Golf Tournament, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/golf/. Registration is limited and closes May 1, 2023. Sponsorship opportunities are still available through April 20, 2023. To register or sponsor, please click here.

About B’nai Torah Congregation

B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.