Artists of Palm Beach County Presents “Camera Ready” Exhibit

Palm Beach County, FL – Is pleased to announce that it will be having a photography exhibition “Camera Ready” in the Lake Park Library Schuyler Gallery/Meeting Room May 1 – June 30, 2023 at 529 Park Avenue, Lake Park. An Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet the artists and enjoy refreshments as they view the art.

Eighteen artists both members and non-members of APBC were juried into the exhibition and will be displaying all genres, subjects, capture types and photographic processes both historic and modern. From landscapes to cityscapes, nature and innovative images, the work is interesting and awe-inspiring.

APBC is pleased to announce that David Durbak, an award winning photographer and art professor at Palm Beach State College, will be the Judge for Awards. In the 1990’s, he started exploring the fine art realm, experimenting with unique, one-of-a-kind alternative wet-lab photographic processes. His work being exhibited in galleries ranging from South Florida to the Peoples Republic of China. Sandy Friedkin, also an award winning photographer, was chosen as the featured artist and her photograph “Welcome to my World” is attached as well as our flyer.

Please come to the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony on Saturday, May 6 2023, 1 – 3 pm. All the work is for sale, and in addition to the art, visitors will enjoy refreshments provided by Friends of the Library.