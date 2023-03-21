Ribbon-Cutting of Newly Renovated Yamato-Kan at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens   

Yamato-kan Ribbon Cutting. City Commissioners, descendants of Yamato colonists, and museum staff

Delray Beach, FL – On March 10, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens celebrated the rededication of its original museum building, the Yamato-kan. Descendants of the original Yamato Colony, County officials, museum administrators and dignitaries, as well as the Deputy Consul General of Japan in Miami gathered on Yamato-kan Island for a ribbon-cutting event in order to commemorate this auspicious occasion.

The newly renovated Yamato-kan, modeled after a pristine Japanese villa, features exhibition rooms embracing an open-air landscaped courtyard and karesansui (Japanese for a dry rock garden). Visitors can view digitized archives, experience rotating exhibits, watch short documentaries on the Yamato colonists, George Morikami, and the museum’s acclaimed garden designer, Hoichi Kurisu.

Renovation of the Yamato-kan was made possible by a grant from The Freeman Foundation and a special gift from Mitsubishi Electric HVAC.

Entry to the Yamato-kan is free with paid admission.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

About Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has been a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida since its opening in 1977. Morikami invites guests to discover South Florida’s heritage and its connection with Japan and explore a series of six diverse gardens inspired by different historical periods and styles of Japanese gardening. Experience traditional and contemporary Japanese culture through world-class exhibits, varied educational programs and seasonal events, world-class bonsai display, Pan-Asian cuisine and a distinctive Museum Store.

Jeff Oishi, Yamato Colony descendant, being shown historical documents about his ancestors by Carla Stansifer, Morikami Curator of Japanese Art Yamato-kan’s redesigned rock garden Yamato-kan Larry Rosensweig, Original Director of the Morikami Museum (middle), with Yamato colony descendants

Photo: Austen Waldron