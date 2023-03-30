Lynn University selects Joel Podolny as 2023 Commencement speaker

Lynn University announced former Founding Dean of Apple University and current Honor Education Founder and CEO Joel Podolny, Ph.D., will serve as keynote speaker during its annual commencement ceremony at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Thursday, May 4.

In 2009, Apple CEO Steve Jobs tapped Podolny, then-dean of the Yale School of Management, to serve as founding dean of Apple University—the company’s internal professional development program. It was in this role Podolny discovered a need for educational products that could meet learning outcomes while fostering equity and curiosity among students and faculty. Podolny left the tech giant in 2021 and has since been on a mission to upend traditional learning pedagogy by prioritizing evidence-based best practices that reinforce learning retention. His startup, Honor Education, is the culmination of years spent working to deepen students’ understanding of coursework and inspire critical thinking.

Today, Honor Education products work to create intentional connections between students and faculty through integrated virtual learning products and user-friendly tools for in-person, virtual and hybrid courses. Each platform emphasizes the activation of content, not just its delivery, by contextualizing lessons, delivering better homework design and encouraging peer discussions in a mobile-first design built for digital natives.

“Joel Podolny is an exemplary model for creative thinkers and industry disruptors,” Lynn President Kevin M. Ross said. “His passion mirrors our own commitment to molding global citizens who can seamlessly blend work, life and social impact. We are fortunate to have Joel serve as this year’s commencement speaker and look forward to the sage advice he will provide our graduates.”

In addition to serving as dean of the Yale School of Management, he held professorships at Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business. Podolny earned a Doctorate of Philosophy in sociology from Harvard University.

Lynn will host its 2023 Commencement on Thursday, May 4 at 1 p.m. in the Palm Beach County Convention Center located at 650 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach. The event will be streamed live on Lynn University’s YouTube Channel and a recording will remain available after the ceremony. For more information on this year’s celebration, please visit lynn.edu/commencement.