FPL Offers Scholarships to High School Seniors

Juno Beach, FL — Florida’s growing economy continues to need more skilled employees to meet workforce demands. To help, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today announced the company is providing students with an opportunity to apply for a valuable scholarship that can help them achieve their career goals.

“We believe SECME and other STEM programs help engage students in exciting new fields and prepare them for well-paid jobs in the future,” said FPL Vice President of External Affairs and Economic Development Pam Rauch. “In many cases, programs like these help break down barriers and provide more opportunities to traditionally underserved populations. This is just one way we deliver on our commitment to STEM education to help ensure the success of students.”

FPL is continuing to support STEM education and career advancement by once again offering the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME (Southeastern Consortium of Minorities in Engineering) as well as a STEM education scholarship for FIRST Robotics students.

Ten graduating high school seniors involved in SECME programs will be awarded a scholarship of up to $20,000. The scholarship offers $5,000 per year, renewable for up to three years or until the recipient earns a bachelor’s degree, whichever occurs first. The recipients of this scholarship must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Qualified applicants must have at least one year of experience in a SECME program in one of the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Escambia, Flagler, Hendry, Manatee, Miami Dade, Palm Beach, Seminole and Volusia.

“This scholarship will definitely relinquish a lot of the financial burdens that may come up like books, tuition, housing, and everything. So, this will greatly, greatly help me,” said Jordan Robinson, one of last year’s recipients of the NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME.

Interested students can visit FPL.com/education and click on “scholarships and funding” for details and for a link to the applications.

While FPL sets the criteria for who is eligible to apply for this scholarship, the program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarships and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals. Eligible applications are reviewed by Scholarship America’s evaluation team and Scholarship America selects the recipients, not FPL.

Florida Power & Light Company

As America's largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc.