Florida Power & Light Company Brings Three New Solar Energy Centers into Operation, Now Has 63 Sites Statewide 

New solar energy centers will provide low-cost, reliable energy to FPL customers and help move Florida towards energy independence

The sites are part of FPL’s SolarTogether program, the nation’s largest community solar program

Juno Beach, FL – Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) brought online three new solar energy centers which will provide low-cost, reliable energy to FPL customers and continue moving Florida toward energy independence. FPL now operates 63 solar energy centers statewide, capable of generating enough energy to power approximately 945,000 homes.

“We’re excited to bring the new solar energy centers into operation and continuing our partnerships with local communities across the state to bring benefits to the area today and for years to come,” said Tim Oliver, vice president of FPL development. “The new sites are also part of FPL’s SolarTogether program, which offers FPL customers the ability to invest in community solar without having to put solar panels on their roof and can help drive down their bills over time.”

The new solar energy centers are:

· FPL Shirer Branch Solar Energy Center, located in Calhoun County

· FPL Wild Azalea Solar Energy Center, located in Gadsden County

· FPL Chautauqua Solar Energy Center, located in Walton County

FPL has brought online 13 new solar energy centers in 2023, each of which operate without water or fuel and place little or no demand on public services. The sites increase biodiversity and provide habitats for native wildlife for the life of the project. Every FPL solar energy center will also provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue to the counties they operate in annually over their expected lifespan.

The three new solar facilities are part of FPL’s SolarTogether program, the largest community solar program in the country. FPL SolarTogether provides all FPL customers an opportunity to participate in the benefits of large-scale solar energy by joining the program and receiving monthly bill credits for their share of the solar energy produced without the need to install panels on their roof. Over time, credits increase and could help lower a customer’s monthly bill. For more information on SolarTogether, visit FPL.com/SolarTogether.

Florida Power & Light Company

As America’s largest electric utility, Florida Power & Light Company serves more customers and sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million accounts, or more than 12 million people. FPL operates one of the most fuel efficient and cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2022 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Award for the seventh time in the last eight years. The company was also recognized by Escalent in 2022 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities for the ninth consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies” and recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World.” NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.